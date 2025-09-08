6ix9ine doubts Young Thug can stop "rattin" even after the latter's apology over alleged jail calls

Rapper 6ix9ine recently weighed in on Young Thug's online apology in the wake of his alleged snitching and leaked prison phone calls. For those uninformed, Young Thug (whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams II) spent the past weeks defending himself after a video of his alleged police interrogation and several recordings of his supposed phone calls from prison were leaked online.In the interrogation video, which surfaced online on August 27, 2025, the rapper is seemingly heard mentioning Peewee Roscoe's name to the police in connection with Lil Wayne's 2015 tour bus shooting. Meanwhile, in the leaked prison calls, the rapper is allegedly heard making remarks about various rappers, including Gunna, Lil Baby, Future, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and GloRilla.The leaked media turned the spotlight on Young Thug, which resulted in him facing multiple accusations of snitching after mentioning Roscoe's name. On September 7, 2025, Thug took to social media to apologize for the controversy and indicated that he was willing to move on from the incident, writing:&quot;To everyone involved in this situation I’m sorry this is happening and I hope u guys can forgive me, I’m moving forward with my life -THANK U GOD.&quot;However, rapper 6ix9ine seemed doubtful about Thug's recent tweet. He shared his views about the tweet via a comment on DJ Akademiks' Instagram post about Thug's apology, writing:&quot;I said the same but rules are rules man whatchaht if one can't put rattin behind them you can't either.&quot;Exploring Young Thug's alleged snitching controversyOn August 27, 2025, a two-year-old video of Young Thug's alleged police interrogation in connection with the YSL RICO case resurfaced online. Following this, people denounced the rapper as an alleged snitch after he appeared to name Peewee Roscoe in the video.According to iHeart, the police were allegedly questioning Thug about the 2015 shooting incident in Lil Wayne's tour bus when Thug said:&quot;They said Roscoe, but I don't wanna block out y'all's case by saying Roscoe ain't do that.&quot;The clip resulted in Young Thug being accused of snitching, with several hip-hop followers likening the situation to Gunna's alleged snitching scandal. For context, Gunna was also arrested in connection with the YSL RICO case in 2022.Young Thug and Gunna at the latter's &quot;Drip or Drown 2&quot; album release Party (Image via Getty)While Gunna was released after he accepted an Alford plea deal, he faced repeated accusations of being a snitch, which he denied. Notably, Thug has been vocal about his dislike for &quot;snitches&quot; or &quot;rats.&quot; He had hinted at Gunna's alleged snitching in songs and on social media posts, and called Kid Cudi a &quot;rat&quot; for testifying at Diddy's trial.Following the leaked interrogation video and the subsequent accusations of snitching, Young Thug took to social media to deny the claims, writing:&quot;They didn’t play my interrogation video in court cause I helped my brada #Ratwhere?&quot;SOUND | Victor Baez @itsavibeLINKYoung Thug denies snitching allegations, after his 2-hour interrogation on Pee Wee Roscoe addressing the 2015 shooting of Lil Wayne's tour bus surfaces&quot;They didn't play my interrogation video in court cause I helped my brada, Rat where?&quot;Additionally, Peewee Roscoe, the man Young Thug allegedly named in the video, also defended the rapper. Roscoe stated that Thug was &quot;clean as Listerine&quot; as in a social media video, adding:&quot;Jeff clean as Listerine, man. Clean as Ivory Soap, ya feel me? That's what you're supposed to do. When you go in the interrogation room, that's what you do. You tell 'em, 'We sold Dwayne Carter weed.' What the f**k is wrong with you? A statement is this right here.... He did what a tax-paying citizen do, a real street n***a. He kept it silent, kept it overly real. Really, tried to pull me out the hole.&quot;This is not the only time Young Thug has publicly apologized following his recent controversies. On September 4, 2025, the rapper apologized to GloRilla via an X post after an alleged prison call of him mocking her appearance and calling her &quot;ugly as f**k&quot; went viral online.On September 7, 2025, he apologized to Mariah the Scientist, his girlfriend, after he allegedly admitted to cheating on her before his arrest in 2022 on a leaked prison call.