What health condition does Lola Young have? Singer provides update after collapsing onstage during NYC music festival performance

Lola Young has provided an update after she collapsed on stage at the All Things Go Music Festival on Saturday, September 27. While she didn't reveal the reason for it, she wrote that she is doing okay now.

Lola Young has previously opened up about her health condition, revealing that she has schizoaffective disorder. It is a disorder that combines symptoms of schizophrenia, like psychosis, delusions, and hallucinations, with those of bipolar disorder, like mania or depression. Episodes of delusions or depression can take place simultaneously at times and even last up to two weeks or more at a stretch.

It's unclear if this is what led to Young's collapse on stage at the All Things Go Music Festival in New York City on Saturday. However, he provided an update on her Instagram story later in the day, writing:

"Hi, for anyone who saw my set at All Things Go today, I am doing OK now. Thank you for all of your support, Lola xxx."

Young was in the middle of her performance of her 2024 track, Conceited, when she collapsed. She was carried off stage and taken to the hospital.

Lola Young had canceled her performance at We Can Survive concert on Friday

2025 All Things Go NYC (Image Source: Getty)

The incident on Saturday comes just a day after Young's appearance at the We Can Survive concert by Audacy was canceled. Her manager, Nick Shymansky, has put out a statement on his Instagram stories announcing the cancellation, as per People.

He wrote:

"There are [occasionally] days where myself and my team have to take protective measures to keep her safe. She is an incredible person and always takes her fans, career and performances seriously. I can only send huge apologies for the inconvenience caused."

Meanwhile, earlier during her set at the concert, Young said:

"Sometimes life can really make you feel like you can't continue, but you know what, today I woke up and I made the decision to come here, and I wanted to be cool ... and sometimes life can throw you lemons, and you just gotta make lemonade."

Following Lola Young's collapse at the All Things Go Music Festival, Remi Wolf appeared for her performance and said:

"That was really f*cking scary."

Meanwhile, Doechii also showed her love for Young during her headlining performance, urging the crowd to cheer for her.

When Lola Young opened up about her schizoaffective disorder

In 2022, Lola Young shared an Instagram post where she opened up about her mental health and her schizoaffective disorder. She wrote:

"I cant find the words to describe how much this diagnosis has affected my entire life, and my outlook on the world around me. I have struggled immensely learning to accept this part of myself, and I am still learning."

"I have to remind myself that I am a regular f*cking person, I am human and I am, like everyone, capable of incredible things, my mental health condition does not define me. It is my superpower," she added.

In her post, Young mentioned that she was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder in 2019. She urged people to be kind and normalize seeking help for mental health issues.

