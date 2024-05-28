"What am I gon' do, huh?"— Cardi B reacts to fans body shaming her at the Las Vegas concert last night

Cardi B recently performed at Drai's Nightclub in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 25, 2024. Her performance has been trending on social media, particularly due to fans' negative comments regarding her body and looks. Now, the singer has responded to the comments in a video. In the video, she sits and eats pancakes in a fluffy white robe while sarcastically summarising their comments, saying:

"I'm getting body shamed.. (mock cries). I'm so sad. Everybody's saying that I look fat. That my a** is so fat. Everybody hates me (mock cries), What am I gon' do, huh?"

Cardi B has hit back at body-shamers before

This is not the first time Cardi B has hit back at body shamers who have criticized her body image at various points in time. In 2020, the singer hit back at some people for claiming she had photoshopped her social media photos.

"I have to do this video... yesterday I posted a picture too spicy, and the haters claimed that I was Photoshopped, so now I gotta show y'all this mother*****ng body. I know a b***h gained some weight. I have to make the thighs match the mother*****ng ass. I know y'all ain't bodyshaming me...," she said in an Instagram post.

In 2022, the singer reposted an old video of hers in a now-unavailable Instagram post. She hit back at body shamers for criticizing her figure before and after her cosmetic procedures.

I remember when, before everybody used to talk s**t about my teeth. But I fixed them. So now it's like, 'Um ... well ... well, your titties look mad fake. I don't know why y'all body shame b****s that got they body done [...] I got my titties done, I got my a** done, and guess what: when I pop a little n**** outta my p***y, I'm getting lipo too....," she said.

Cardi B also revealed in a now-unavailable Instagram post that she will be open to tummy tucking surgery. She referred to the fact that her 2019 surgery resulted in complications.

"This stomach is giving ‘tummy tuck. Like, it’s not bad, but I just don’t like this extra loose skin and it’s not—I am a little heavier than usual—but I don’t like it. I want to get rid of it.“I think Wavy did me wrong, So I can’t wait to put out this song and do more things after I get the f*ck out and do my surgery. I’m over it. Me and surgery goes together bad."

A brief overview of Cardi B's career

Cardi B started her career as a social media influencer, with videos posted on Instagram and the now-defunct Vine platform helping her gain traction. This led to her becoming a regular cast member on the Love & Hip Hop: New York reality show from 2015 to 2017.

Subsequently, the singer released her debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy, on April 6, 2018, via Atlantic Records. Invasion of Privacy peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 and was certified as a multi-platinum record in multiple countries.

More recently, Cardi B collaborated with Shakira on her album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, released on March 22, 2024. The singer worked with Shakira on the single Puntería, which peaked at number 72 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.