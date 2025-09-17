What was Ice Spice’s leaked text controversy? Rapper addresses Nicki Minaj feud following fallout over “ungrateful” and “delusional” comments 

In May 2024, Ice Spice, the Bronx-born rapper, found herself at the center of an unexpected controversy. The situation unfolded when a former friend of Ice Spice, Baby Storme, posted screenshots of private text messages, claiming the rapper sent them.

Ad

Ice Spice allegedly mentioned in the messages that Minaj was “ungrateful and delusional.” This claim has caused much debate and speculation on the state of their working relationship.

The texts seemed to indicate that Ice Spice felt she played a pivotal role in making the 2023 Barbie World collaboration with Minaj, which was initially connected to the Barbie film soundtrack. The leaked messages reveal that Ice Spice claimed the producers first approached her directly. Later, she invited Minaj to join the project due to her longstanding association with the Barbie brand.

Ad

Trending

KenBarbie™ @itsKenBarbie OOP 👀| Ice Spice’s former friend leaks messages where Ice brands Nicki Minaj as “ungrateful and delusional.” This was in response to Minaj attempting to broker a deal entitling her to a large amount of Ice’s publishing, nearly stopping their ‘Barbie World’ collab and eventually

Ad

The scandal intensified when the messages suggested that Ice Spice believed that her role had been underestimated and that Minaj failed to acknowledge her properly. In addition to personal remarks, label agreements and publishing rights were also mentioned in the texts, foreshadowing even greater frustrations linked to business negotiations and creative credit.

Ice Spice addresses the leaked texts and betrayal of trust

Following the leak, the rapper took a step to address it in press conferences and interviews. On July 25, 2024, in an interview with Rolling Stone, she claimed the leaked messages were hers, but she was severely under stress when she had written them, and that was related to contractual negotiations and publishing disputes.

Ad

However, the controversy extended beyond the words themselves. The rapper explained how she was betrayed when she discovered that somebody she had trusted, Baby Storme, had made private exchanges public. She described the release of the texts as a betrayal of trust, adding to the consequences of her remarks.

"I think that the saddest part of the whole situation, it’s somebody I knew for so many years and called my friend had me open up and be vulnerable with them and then took complete advantage of that for her own benefit. So that was the saddest part really, just feeling used, basically," stated Ice.

Ad

Recently, Ice explained that one of the reasons why she and Nicki Minaj were never as close as they could have been was due to the messy contract talks. In her September 16, 2025, episode of Keke Palmer’s podcast Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, she explained that the timing of Minaj’s interest in signing her created challenges that could not be resolved.

Glock Topickz @Glock_Topickz Ice Spice speaks on how it felt working with Nicki Minaj twice and what she thinks went wrong after Nicki wanted to sign her to her label 🎥: Baby, this is Keke Palmer 🔗: https://t.co/LgvKZJ6aon

Ad

"I really tried to let our lawyers handle everything and our managers. But I was already signed when she was trying to sign me, so I think that's where the hiccups were 'cause it was really like no room anymore at that point to make a deal. I'm signed to two labels, so that was already a thing," explained Spice.

Ad

Even so, Ice also emphasized that she did not have anything against Minaj. She said:

"It's all love like always. I still look up to her she's mother."

Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj’s past collaborations

The leak-text scandal was especially notable as Ice and Nicki Minaj had already had several high-profile releases together. Their initial collaborative effort was in April 2023, when Minaj remixed Ice Spice’s breakout hit Princess Diana.

Ad

Princess Diana (Image via YouTube)

That track has rapidly risen the charts, making its debut at the Top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100. A few months later, in June 2023, the duo reunited in the single Barbie World, which appears on the soundtrack of the film Barbie. The song peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tanishqa Patil Tanishqa Patil is a Pop Culture writer at Sportskeeda, bringing two years of content creation experience from various platforms, including Thesportslite [TSL], Fusion World, and Exotic India Art. Her academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in English. Currently, she is expanding her expertise through a Master's in English Literature.



Beyond her professional endeavors, Tanishqa enjoys painting, reading, and immersing herself in the art world. If she could attend any concert in history, it would be a performance by the iconic Indian singer K.K. (Krishnakumar Kunnath). Know More