"WHAT IS HAPPENING"- Fans in a frenzy over Red Velvet Irene and Seulgi's tension-filled 'Tilt' MV

SM Entertainment's K-pop girl group Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi have made their comeback as a subunit. Named Red Velvet - Irene & Seulgi, they released their second mini-album Tilt on May 26, 2025, at 6 pm KST, accompanied by a music video for the title track of the same name.

Ad

This album marks a long-awaited comeback following the sub-unit's debut mini album Monster, which was released in July 2020. The music video showcased Irene and Seulgi grooving to the evocative number and showcasing their dynamic dance moves. Fans were stunned at the visual narrative in the video and took to X to express their reactions. One X user wrote:

"WHAT IS HAPPENING"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"Wh, what are we supposed to say when the song literally begins like this," another fan wrote

"cant even focus on the song what the hell," another fan said.

"I'm obsessed, what a good song... the choreography matches the rhythm very well, this is INSANELY GOOD. Irene & seulgi you are great artists," another fan commented.

Ad

The outfits and the dance moves in the video emphasized a bold and seductive aesthetic. In one particular section, Irene and Seulgi are dressed in matching leather outfits in black, with hair slicked into a ponytail or left open. The captivating visuals and the tension between the members sparked a discussion among fans.

"*GASP* THE TENSION?!!! OH MY GOD!!!!" one fan wrote.

"i could never be an idol.. if my member looked at me like that i'd ask her what we are after the shoot.." another fan wrote.

Ad

"JUST GET MARRIED ALREADY," another fan said.

All you need to know about Red Velvet Irene and Seulgi's latest mini album Tilt

Ad

Irene & Seulgi is Red Velvet's first sub-unit. This two-member subunit was formed in 2020, and their comeback after five years was one of the most anticipated releases of May 2025.

Irene and Seulgi's second mini-album, Tilt, contains six songs, including the eponymous title track. The theme of this mini-album is centred on evolution and breaking barriers. It talks about how one shines and grows, the more they strive.

The title song, Tilt, showcases the narrative with provocative lyrics and bold choreography that exudes unspeakable tension. The pop dance song talks about tilting the balance and adjusting focus in a relationship rather than competing in a "seesaw" like game against each other.

Ad

What's Your Problem?, Irresistible, Girl Next Door, Trampoline, and Heaven are other tracks in the mini-album. It boasts of a RnB and pop-based music with a distinct narrative in each track. Notably, the duo will soon embark on their BALANCE tour in Asia, beginning in Seoul on June 14 and 15 at the Olympic Hall.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandini S I Nandini S I specializes in K-pop and K-drama at Sportskeeda, bringing an extensive experience in entertainment reporting where she honed her ability to discern news from the noise. Nandini believes that her keen observations and ability to tune out chatter to find valuable insight bring out the best in each piece she creates. Outside of her professional pursuits, Nandini enjoys reading and trying her hand at crocheting. Know More