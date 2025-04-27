What is Jiggly Caliente’s real name? Rupaul’s Drag Race star dies aged 44

After Drag Race star Jiggly Caliente passed away on April 27, Sunday, following a long suffering from a "serious health setback" that resulted in the amputation of a limb, heartfelt tributes were offered by celebrities like Michelle Visage to the drag performer.

Due to a "severe infection," the 44-year-old RuPaul's Drag Race star had to have surgery. She died "peacefully" in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to her family.

Castro's family made the announcement on April 27 after posting a statement on Instagram. The caption of the post read: "Private Statement from the Family of Bianca Castro."

It continued:

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bianca Castro-Arabejo, known to the world and cherished by many as Jiggly Caliente. Bianca passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at 4:42 am, surrounded by her loving family and close friends.”

Jiggly Caliente, whose real name was Bianca Castro-Arabejo, was a Filipino-American entertainer and drag performer. She became well-known after participating in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' fourth season in 2012 and the sixth season of RuPaul's Drag Race in 2021.

All about Jiggly Caliente as the Rupaul’s Drag Race star died at the age of 44

The Filipino drag artist from Queens, New York, Jiggly Caliente, better known by her stage name Bianca Castro, participated in season 4 of RuPaul's Drag Race. Jigglypuff, a Pokémon character, is the source of her name.

Later, she returned to compete in All Stars 6, finishing in 12th place. The birthplace of Bianca Castro-Arabejo is San Pedro, Laguna, Philippines. At the age of 10, she and her mother and brother immigrated to the United States in 1991, settling in Sunnyside, Queens, New York City.

Her drag mother was Chevelle Brooks. Her initial drag name was Jiggly Puff, and it was inspired by the Pokémon Jigglypuff. Jiggly Caliente appeared outside of Drag Race during the start of the 2012 NewNowNext awards.

She portrayed a shop owner in the Broad City season two finale in 2015, which marked the beginning of her acting career. She also participated in Miley Cyrus' 2015 VMA performance alongside a bunch of other drag queens.

She also appeared in the music video for Yet Another Dig by Alaska and Bob the Drag Queen as a backing vocalist. Later, she said that she would return for further episodes of the second season of the show, as well as for the online series by Drag Race contestant Yuhua Hamasaki and Bootleg.

Jiggly Caliente further joined other Drag Race competitors to perform as a background dancer for Christina Aguilera during Opening Ceremony's Spring 2019 collection in September.

On November 13, 2011, it was revealed that she would be one of 13 competitors in the fourth season of RuPaul's Drag Race. She finished ninth overall after losing to William in a lip-sync competition. In both the fifth season finale and the sixth season finale, Jiggly Caliente appeared in an archive video and asked Bianca Del Rio a viewer question.

She was well-known for her recurring role as Veronica Ferocity in the American drama television series Pose, which ran from 2018 to 2021, and for being a judge on Drag Race Philippines. Jiggly Caliente released her first studio album, T.H.O.T. Process, in 2018 and made television appearances.

Jiggly's family revealed on Instagram on April 24, 2025, that she will not be participating as a judge for Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale and would no longer be a member of the judges' panel on Drag Race Philippines following the amputation of her right leg due to a serious infection.

