What is Karrahbooo's real name? Rapper has a 2-word response to news of her arrest over alleged simple battery 

On Wednesday, June 5, rapper Karrahbooo shared a tweet responding to the news of her recent arrest, writing:

Ad

"I'm innocent."

Karrahbooo's tweet comes in the wake of her arrest, which occurred in Georgia on Saturday, May 31, according to Complex. Per the records from the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, the Atlanta native was taken into custody over the weekend on charges of "simple battery" and was later released after paying a bail bond of $1,000.

Karrahboo was born Karrah Schuster and started her music career as the assistant of rapper Lil Yachty in 2022. A mugshot of the Running Late rapper has also surfaced following her arrest and is making the rounds on social media.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Karrahbooo accused Lil Yachty of abandoning her after a car accident

The news of Karrahbooo's arrest comes nearly a month after the rapper accused her former boss, Lil Yachty, of abandoning her following a car accident.

Per HotNewHipHop, Karrah took to social media last month to recount an alleged car accident. Starting with how her parents hated Lil Yachty, Schuster narrated the incident, saying:

Ad

"I think my mom started hating him when I was his assistant. We were on the way to Rolling Loud, we got in a car accident. The car hit my side, so I couldn't get out the car. Right when the car accident happened, everybody jumped out the car – all the boys and Boat, they jumped out the car, went into the other black car, and drove off. And left me stuck in the car by myself."

Ad

Then, opening up about finding herself stranded alone in the aftermath, Schuster continued:

"So I had to climb out the window, and then I'm just standing there, stranded. Then I passed out and had to go to the hospital because I had a concussion. Nobody came to see me at the hospital. Nobody gave a f**k. So my mom hates him for that."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The media outlet reports that the car accident was one of the many accusations Karrahbooo has launched at Lil Yachty, one of them claiming that he restricted her career with his label deal.

Schuster was signed to Yachty's label, Concrete Rekordz, in 2023 and joined his collective, Concrete Boys, shortly thereafter. Besides them, other collective members were Camo!, Draft Day, and Dc2trill.

According to HotNewHipHop, the feud between Lil Yachty and Karrahbooo began in July 2024, when the rapper suddenly quit the Concrete Boys collective.

Ad

In January 2025, after Karrahbooo dropped a new song titled Bossy Booo, the rapper addressed rumors of her being dropped by Yachty's label, calling them untrue. A message shared by Schuster read:

"I didn't get dropped i'm still signed hence the reason i have not been able to drop. I was advised not to drop this way and do it through the 'label'. the one that said they dropped me but would not let me go because they wanted me to stay lol, the one that has repeatedly lied on my name to make me look bad in the media and has been pushing away bookings and deals."

Ad

Karrahbooo was recently featured in a new Anycia track alongside GloRilla. Their collaborative song, titled Never Need, dropped on March 28, 2025, as part of Anycia's upcoming mixtape, Gangsta Grillz.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More