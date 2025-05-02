Lil Yachty calls Karrahbooo "bat sh*t crazy" on DJ Akademiks' stream after she accused him of keeping her trapped in a toxic label deal

Lil Yachty has responded to Karrahbooo's claims that the rapper was keeping her trapped in a "toxic" label deal during a phone call with DJ Akadmiks on his recent Rumble livestream. For the unversed, Lil Yachty and Karrahbooo have been going back and forth with each other since the latter's exit from Yachty's record label and collective in July 2024, each giving conflicting reports about the incident.

While Yachty claimed Karrahbooo left on her own terms, the latter alleged she was kicked out of the Concrete Boys collective, alleging she was bullied during her time there.

During a call with Akademiks on the latter's Rumble livestream on May 1, 2025, Lil Yachty dubbed Karrahbooo "bat sh*t crazy," saying:

“This woman is crazy. Like, bat sh*t crazy... Like speaking on people, all that weak weird sh*t bro. Like, n***as be fooled by this whole internet antics, bro. She's wicked.”

He continued:

"The victimizing sh*t is lame. It's lame, bro. The moral of the story is, she made the situations, she took the steps that made her look crazy. Right? She go on that tour, she showed her a**...put out certain tracks, did certain features, looked crazy, then she blamed me."

Lil Yachty's remarks regarding the situation came after Karrahbooo went on a social media spree on April 30, accusing the former of keeping her tied to a record deal.

"We are now on month 11 of little yachty keeping me in a deal just to be petty and keep me from releasing music and moving on with my life. Guess the lying on my name tyrna turn everyone against me bc I wanted out of a toxic environment wasn't enough," she wrote.

Lil Yachty admits he "crashed out" in his August Instagram Live

In August 2024, Lil Yachty went on an explosive diatribe in an Instagram Live session against Karrahbooo. He accused the rapper of bullying the collective and claimed he wrote her songs. This came after a fan wrote in a social media post that Karrahbooo told them she was kicked out of Concrete Boys during an alleged interaction.

While in conversation with Akademiks on May 1, 2025, Yachty admitted that he "crashed out" during his Instagram Live session in August 2024. He also claimed that he told Karrahbooo in person that he should not have done the Live, saying it was "lame as hell."

When Akademiks asked Yachty how he saw a resolution for the situation, the rapper replied that it was an easy fix, adding that all Karrahbooo had to do was return his money and stop badmouthing him in public.

For context, Lil Yachty had claimed that Karrahbooo owed him $900,000 during his Instagram Live in August 2024. However, Karrahbooo has denied the claim many times, and even addressed it in her recent tweets on April 30, alleging Yachty had "no receipts" for his claim.

"He said he dropped me I’m still signed he said he would show y’all receipts of me owing 900k LMAO where they at we still waiting I told him to put it on his kid that he wrote all my songs he ain’t respond I’m a mean person is crazy as well as everyone I meet has nothing but nice things to say about me this sh*t annoying asf and it’s taken up a year of my life evil asf," she wrote.

In one of the recent tweets, Karrahbooo also alleged that Yachty was stopping her from releasing music by keeping her in her deal. However, Lil Yachty denied her claims during an Instagram Live on May 1.

According to Complex, he claimed he was not bothered if the rapper released new music. However, he also alleged that Karrahbooo had no new music to put out, saying:

"The truth is that you don't have music, and that's why you're not putting out music. It's not that I'm holding you from dropping your music, [if] you have music. Because, realistically, if you put out music, it wouldn’t hurt me. I still want you to do your thing. It doesn’t bother me."

As of this article, Karrahbooo has not responded to Lil Yachty's Instagram Live or his phone conversation with DJ Akademiks.

