"You can tell she ain’t read her contract" — Netizens react as Karrahbooo calls out Lil Yachty for allegedly keeping her trapped in a toxic label deal

Karrahboo recently took to social media to accuse Lil Yachty of keeping her trapped in a "toxic" label deal months after they parted ways. For context, Karrahboo was a former member of Yachty's record label and collective, Concrete Boys. However, Yachty confirmed that she and the group "split ways" during an Instagram Live session in July 2024.

Yachty claimed he had "nothing bad" and "nothing negative" to say about his former member at the time. However, on August 22, Yachty went on a rant against Karrahboo on Instagram Live, accusing her of being a bully and claiming he wrote her hit songs that she performed on On The Radar.

This came after a fan wrote about an alleged interaction with Karrahboo, where the rapper claimed she had been fired from Concrete Boys and had faced bullying during her time with the collective. Lil Yachty and Karrahboo have been going back and forth since then, with the latter accusing Yachty of keeping her tied to the label "just to be petty" in an X post on April 30.

"We are now on month 11 of little yachty keeping me in a deal just to be petty and keep me from releasing music and moving on with my life. Guess the lying on my name tyrna turn everyone against me bc I wanted out of a toxic environment wasn't enough," she wrote.

Karrahboo's new allegations against Lil Yachty were met with mixed responses from netizens, with one user claiming the rapper seemed unaware of how label contracts worked.

"You can tell she ain’t read her contract."

Several users agreed with this sentiment, adding that Karrahboo needed to take the "legal route" to get out of her situation.

"Bro it’s 2025 and she still on about this read ur contracts," one person posted.

"I mean artists don’t just get to walk away bc their ego got bruised lol. She has to take the legal route like a grown up," another person added.

"Well if he’s in the hole for her maybe she need to start grinding on the road hopping on features making some Munyon. Go buy yourself out. Artist always want a pitty party after they take the label money. We can’t shame $900k back in his pocket. Grab an Entertainment lawyer and shut the f**k up…" someone else commented.

"Running to the internet and bashing yachty won’t help her but make it worse," another user wrote.

However, others defended the rapper, calling for her freedom from the record deal.

"She ain’t ain’t never told a lie. Average dude gay as hell. They gon ride for another man everytime just cause it’s a man and no other reason even if they’re clearly doing something wrong," someone else commented.

"Yall weird asl in the comments. she defending herself cuz he talk s**t about her she respond how tf she wrong ?" another user questioned.

Exploring Karrahboo and Lil Yachty's feud

Karrahboo, who started working as Lil Yachty's assistant, was soon signed to Yachty's label in 2023. However, fans noticed a possible rift between Karrahboo and the group after her name was removed from the collective's Instagram bio.

Lil Yachty confirmed Karrahboo left Concrete Boys during a July Instagram Live. However, a fan claimed this seemingly contradicted Karrahboo's alleged version of events. In an August social media post, the fan, who alleged they met Karrahboo, claimed the rapper told them she was fired from the group and was bullied by the members.

On August 22, Lil Yachty went on Instagram Live to deny Karrahboo's accusations, alleging that she was the bully. He also accused Karrahboo of disrespecting him despite having a career because of him, saying:

"I been letting you do this whole thing where you act like you a princess and you sweet. Stop the front, bro. We have withheld your actions since the beginning of me giving you this career. What the f**k are we talking about, bro. You don't even do nothing. It's so crazy to me, bro. ’Cause I've given you a career, and from time to time, you just disrespect me."

In the Instagram Live, Lil Yachty claimed his former artist owed his label $900,000. Following this, he implied that he wrote Karrahboo's 2023 On The Radar Freestyle verse, leaking his alleged reference track.

Karrahboo lashed back at Lil Yachty on her Instagram Story the following day, denying his claims that he wrote her verse. According to XXL Magazine, the back and forth between the two spiraled into the following days, with Lil Yachty writing on his Instagram Story, "Don't throw rocks and hide your hands." Karrahboo responded to Yachty's post with a lengthy reply, writing:

"I never threw rocks and u have my number you big grown b**ch. Leave me alone literally @lilyachty. I never said nothing about s**t and I still ain't say nothing 'bout what's really going on. I don't want no beef wit you industry people. Just move on wit ur life. Stop tryna bring me down when I stay out the way. I'm done talking. You got it. Yo character gone speak for itself."

In October 2024, Karrahboo hopped on DDG's No Ordinary Podcast, where she accused Lil Yachty of using ghostwriters for his 2023 project Let's Start Here, which Yachty denied.

Things died down between the two for a while until Karrahboo accused Lil Yachty of keeping her tied to the label with a toxic deal in her recent X posts. She also denied Lil Yachty's claims that she owned his record label money, alleging he had "no receipts" to back his words. In another post, she also alluded to the rapper being misogynistic, writing:

"U have a daughter and u treating women like this is mind blowing like i know u never see her but still that doesn’t make sense how evil this man is to women."

Lil Yachty has not responded to Karrahboo's recent X posts at the time of this article.

