What did Larry Hoover go to jail for? Commutes sentence meaning explored as rappers react to Trump decision

President Donald Trump has commuted the sentence of notorious Chicago gang leader Larry Hoover. Citing a statement by Bonjean Law Group, ABC News relayed the news on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, noting that he was set to spend life behind bars.

Per the outlet, Hoover, who founded the Gangster Disciples, spent the last three decades in solitary confinement at ADX Florence in Colorado. The law firm continued to describe the prison as "the most restrictive, draconian supermax prison in the United States."

Larry Hoover had already been imprisoned on a state murder conviction when federal prosecutors charged him with operating a criminal enterprise behind bars in the late 1990s. He was eventually found guilty in 1997.

According to Cornell's Legal Information Institute, to commute a sentence means to reduce or lessen a prison sentence stemming from a criminal conviction. Notably, a sentence may be commuted for good behavior, old age, or if the sentence is found to be unreasonably harsh (as compared to similar cases).

Chance the Rapper, Kanye West, and others rejoice at Larry Hoover's clemency

Despite Larry Hoover's federal sentence being commuted, he will return to Illinois to continue serving his 200-year sentence for the murder of a teenage drug dealer, William “Pooky” Young, in 1973. According to NBC Chicago, Hoover has been convicted of ordering the murder of Pooky, who was abducted and shot to death.

Bonjean Law Group called out the courts for their "unwillingness" to consider Hoover's "growth" and "rehabilitation," stating,

"The courts have demonstrated a complete unwillingness to consider Mr. Hoover's considerable growth and complete rehabilitation. Despite (that), Mr. Hoover has been able to keep his voice alive through the incredible work of many advocates and supporters."

As news of Larry Hoover's clemency spread, several rappers spoke up in support of the decision. Chancellor Johnathan Bennett (a.k.a. Chance the Rapper) took to his social media to state he was "glad" Hoover was home.

He claimed that the 74-year-old was a "political prisoner" who was "set up" by the federal government, adding,

"He did so many thing to mobilize our people and he was really targeted for that."

Chance continued to note that he was happy for Hovver's family.

Kanye West, who had supported Larry Hoover's release, thanked President Trump. During a 2018 White House visit, West talked to Trump about Hoover, saying that when Hoover tried to change his life, he was given six life sentences by federal prosecutors.

West, along with Drake, headlined the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert in December 2021 at the Coliseum in Los Angeles. In a separate post, Kanye thanked Drizzy for helping bring Hoover home.

According to Billboard, he also gave the 74-year-old's son a guest appearance on his album Donda (2021) and had a shoutout to Hoover in the Vultures 2 track River.

Music executive J. Prince, who organized the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert, also thanked the president for "freeing and pardoning" the 74-year-old in an Instagram post. It is worth noting that Hoover has not been pardoned (crime is forgiven); only his federal sentence has been commuted.

Meanwhile, Rick Ross, who name-dropped Hoover in his 2010 track B.M.F., reshared a post about Larry's clemency on his Instagram story.

Earlier this week, President Trump pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were imprisoned at a federal prison after being convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud charges.

