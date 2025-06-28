What did LilBrazzy30z say about the South Side? Rapper issues statement after being pressed by a Sureño in a gas station over his comments

Rapper LilBrazzy30z issued a statement regarding his recent remarks about the south side of his city of Ogden, Utah, after being pressed by a Sureño member in a gas station over his comments. For the unversed, the Sureños are part of Mexican-American street gangs, initially originating from southern California.

The rapper appeared on a No Jumper podcast episode with Adam22 and Nicholas Hurok Hyams, published on June 11, 2025, where he commented on the Sureños living in the South Side of his hometown, Ogden. LilBrazzy30z referred to the Sureños as "weirdos", claiming they didn't follow rules and condoned homosexuality.

"In my city, 18th Street is the South Side of my city. Those are the Sureños. But back in my city, they're weirdos. Like, they don't follow code, they put snitches on, they put hood hoppers on, they condone f*ggot...I literally have pictures of their big homies kissing their other big homies," he said.

On June 27, 2025, the official X page for No Jumper uploaded a video of a Sureño man approaching the young rapper at a gas station and criticizing him for his remarks about the gang, calling him a "little b***h."

The following day, No Jumper's Instagram page uploaded a statement from the rapper addressing his remarks about Sureños on the podcast episode. LilBrazzy30z clarified that he meant no "disrespect to the southern side," adding:

“I mess with all my ese’s and south siders, I’m from Utah, what I said doesn’t mean the same thing. I meant no disrespect to the southern side.”

LilBrazzy30z claimed he was beefing with Norteños in Utah

During his interview on the No Jumper podcast, LilBrazzy30z claimed he "beefed" with the Norteños (most likely referencing the street gang) in his hometown growing up. When Adam22 asked the young rapper how it was growing up in Utah, he replied that his city was "janky as f**k," continuing:

"I beef with all the Nortes...Utah is crazy, bro. Coming from my city, everybody look at Utah like, it's like a good state, a Mormon a** state. But that s**t janky, especially where we're from. That s**t janky as f**k, I've seen some s**t growing up."

Furthermore, the rapper revealed he was from Ogden, which is located near Salt Lake City. He compared his hometown to Chicago, claiming there were more gangs present and that the city had more liberal gun laws.

In the same interview, LilBrazzy30z claimed his uncles were Crips, referring to the Southern California street gang. The rapper continued that he allegedly got "jumped" one time and was forced to throw up "Crip signs" on video, calling the incident "hella lame" and adding that he "never really wanted to be a Crip."

Elsewhere in the episode, the rapper talked about being a young father. LilBrazzy30z claimed he was the father of a six-month-old baby; however, he alluded to having a contentious relationship with the baby's mother.

Revealing that he and the baby's mother were not together anymore, he claimed that the mother was "tripping her a** off," so he didn't get to see his child as often as he wanted to.

In other news, LilBrazzy30z was recently spotted in a recording booth with Soulja Boy. According to videos circulated on social media earlier this month, the two seem to be collaborating on a new song. However, there is currently little information available regarding this.

