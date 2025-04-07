What was Madonna and Elton John's feud about? Their relationship explored as singers bury the hatchet

Madonna opened up about the current status of her relationship with Elton John, saying that they have officially "buried the hatchet" after around two decades of taking snipes at each other. Madonna and Elton John's feud started in 2002 after the latter said that the Queen of Pop's Die Another Day was "the worst Bond tune ever."

The feud between the two artists only escalated over the years, with Elton alleging that the Material Girl singer was lip-syncing after she won the best live act at the 2004 Q Awards, per Billboard. Their beef further came to a head after they were gunning for the best original song at the 2012 Golden Globes, with Elton for Hello, Hello, and Madonna for Masterpiece, which she eventually won.

However, in her Instagram post on Monday, April 7, 2025, the singer revealed that she and the EGOT winner have buried their decades-long feud. Alongside a picture of her and Elton, she wrote:

"We Finally Buried the Hatchet!!!"

She went on to say that she recently visited Elton during his SNL performance during the weekend. The Queen of Pop also recalled how seeing Elton John perform during her younger years "changed the course of [her] life."

She further claimed that the EGOT winner and his "unforgettable performance" in Detroit helped her "understand the transformative power of music."

Madonna details how her feud with Elton John ended

In her April 7, 2025 post on Instagram, Madonna shared how visiting Elton John during his Saturday Night Live performance on April 5, 2025, ultimately ended their decades-long feud. She recalled how she felt throughout the years where Elton and their feud were concerned, saying:

"Over the decades it hurt me to know that someone I admired so much shared his dislike of me publicly as an artist. I didn't understand it."

Madonna claimed that when she heard the news that Elton would be a musical guest on SNL, she decided to go. Moreover, she did not only watch his performance, but also went backstage to meet and "confront him." She further detailed what happened when they met each other, saying:

"When I met him, the first thing out of his mouth was, 'Forgive me,' and the wall between us fell down."

The meeting appeared to have been easy for both artists, as Madonna recalled that they were "hugging" within minutes of the same. However, their reconciliation is not the only positive news that the singer shared with her fans and followers online. She also teased that they could be making some music together.

The Material Girl star recalled that Elton John told her that he had written a song for her and that he wanted to collaborate. Meanwhile, Elton commented under her Instagram post, thanking the Vogue singer for coming to see him at SNL and also said, "Thank you for forgiving me and my big mouth."

He further noted that he was not proud of what he had said and praised her for what she has achieved as an artist and for being "one of the very first people to rise up against HIV/AIDS in the 80s."

Elton John's SNL performance can be watched on Peacock.

