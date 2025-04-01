"Notice how she didn’t say anything on Drake’s new album": Netizens react to Madonna saying "anything" on Kendrick Lamar's new album is her favorite

Madonna has sparked a wave of reactions online after revealing that her favorite music at the moment is "anything" from Kendrick Lamar’s latest album, GNX. In a video shared by The People Gallery on Instagram on March 31, 2025, the 66-year-old singer was briefly interviewed, where she was also asked about her current favorite song.

"Oh my god. My favorite song right now... Anything on Kendrick Lamar’s new album," Madonna replied.

Subsequently, on April 1, 2025, the X page @PopBase posted the singer's response about her "favorite song." The post quickly gained traction, with fans and netizens reacting to her choice.

Some fans speculated that the Material Girl singer avoided mentioning Drake due to his feud with Kendrick Lamar, who accused the Canadian rapper of being a "certified p*dophile" in his Not Like Us diss track.

"Notice how she didn’t say anything on Drake’s new album," one X user remarked.

"I’m actually glad she didn’t say anything by Drake," another user added.

Meanwhile, some fans defended her for being outspoken about her musical preferences, even if they sparked controversy.

"She’s often accused of hopping onto black artists’ trends, hip hop and rap, but she’s always been a fan of this genre of music and artists. She’s always genuine about her music preferences, no matter how inconvenience they sound to her ‘stan culture,’ and she doesn’t just go out there to say what you want her to say," one netizen explained.

“Queen recognizing greatness, as she should,” another fan commented.

However, not everyone was convinced that Madonna was being genuine with her response. Some netizens suggested that Madonna’s comment was a deliberate attempt to stay relevant.

"Stop lying on Madonna lmaooo she don’t even know who Kendrick is," a user wrote.

"Anything that makes me sound relevant," another mocked.

Madonna previously shared her dream collaboration is with Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar (Image via Getty)

According to an NME article dated August 12, 2022, during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on August 10 the same year, pop star Madonna revealed that her dream collaboration would be with rapper Kendrick Lamar.

As per the article, the 66-year-old was featured in the aforementioned episode to promote her then-upcoming release, a remix album titled Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones. The record was released on August 19, 2022, and celebrated her long career in music. This album also included her collaborations with singers like Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Swae Lee, and Nicki Minaj.

While discussing the record, Fallon asked the pop star if there was any artist on her dream collaboration list. Then, without hesitation, she named Kendrick Lamar as the one with whom she "would love to collaborate."

She also praised Lamar's impact on music and his artistry as a rapper, stating:

"There’s one artist that I worship more than anything in life and I would love to collaborate with him, and that’s Kendrick Lamar. His new record is history-making. Mind-bogglingly brilliant. It’s insane", she said

Although both artists have never worked together, Madonna’s admiration for Lamar is evident from these instances.

At present, Madonna is involved with her philanthropic work, while she reissued her Just Like Prayer album last year in September to celebrate its 35th anniversary. On the other hand, Kendrick is preparing for a potential world tour following the release of GNX in November last year.

