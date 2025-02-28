When was Madonna born? Singer claims she is "not afraid of death" as she wipes her Instagram, posts a film clip of 'Funeral Rites'

Madonna surprised fans after she wiped her Instagram feed clean, uploading three new posts foreshadowing an upcoming project, including a clip of her latest YouTube video titled Funeral Rites. In her latest post uploaded on February 27, 2025, the singer claimed that she was "not afraid of death" after having lost her mother at a young age.

For the unversed, Madonna's mother died of breast cancer at 30 in 1963, five years after the singer was born on August 16, 1958. In the Instagram post, Madonna wrote that she was not afraid of death as it meant she could be with her mother again, adding:

"When I was a child my mother died. I became fascinated with cemeteries. I was not afraid of death because I knew this was the only way I could be with my mother again. As life went on I lost many people that I loved dearly, and came to look at death as a kind of doorway to eternal life."

Madonna's new posts likely point to her appearance on CR Fashion Book, a fashion magazine, after the singer posted a pre-order link to buy its 26th issue on the YouTube description for Funeral Rites.

Exploring Madonna's new video titled Funeral Rites

Funeral Rites is a 2-minute 22-second video narrated by Madonna that explores the singer's experience with grief at a young age, her fascination with cemeteries and her relationship with religion. The video, uploaded on the singer's YouTube on February 27, opened with a black-and-white shot of Madonna arriving at a cemetery, as she narrated:

"When I was a child my mother died. Seeing her beautiful face in the open casket and kissing her red lips to say goodbye left a haunting memory. A deep longing. A terrible fear of abandonment. I would follow my father everywhere reminding him that if he ever died I wanted to be buried with him."

She then elaborated on her fascination with cemeteries, looking at death as a way to reunite with her mother again. She added that she began to perceive death as a "kind of doorway to eternal life" after losing more people as time went on.

Amid shots of her lying down in the cemetery, Madonna narrated that she "found solace visiting other people's graves" by "trying to connect with the souls of all the lost ones." She then talked about her relationship with religion, repeating what a nun once told her:

"'We are all married to God.' That's what sister Theresa always used to say to me. 'I am the bride of Christ. I am the bride of love.' This sounded so romantic to me. I imagined I could tell her all my deepest secrets. Bury your fear. Bury your fear, she would say to me. Then she would take my hand and we would walk amongst the dead, under the light of the full moon."

"Nobody told me my mother was dying" — Madonna about losing her mother

Madonna has often spoken about losing her mother at a young age and the way it affected her, revealing last Mother's Day that she was unaware of how ill her mother was before she died. According to Billboard, the singer, who is named after her mother, opened up about her loss in an Instagram post on May 12, 2024, adding that her mother's death saw her develop a difficult relationship with sleep.

“I stepped into the station wagon and shut the door not knowing it was the last time I’d see her. Nobody told me my mother was dying – I just watched her disintegrate mysteriously and then she disappeared and there was no explanation except that she had gone to sleep which explains My Tumultuous relationship with sleep,” she wrote.

According to People Magazine, the singer paid tribute to her mother during her 2024 "Celebrations Tour," showing pictures of her mother on screen while she performed the song, Mother and Father. The tribute also included photos of her four adopted children's birth mothers.

In other news, Madonna announced that she was working on the sequel to her 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor, reportedly titled Confessions Part 2. According to Entertainment Weekly, the singer teased her new project in a now-deleted Instagram post on February 13, writing that she was "putting my heart and soul into my new music."

There is no new information regarding the project at the time of this article.

