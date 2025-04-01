What is Mounjaro prescribed for? Meghan Trainor says she used weight-loss drug after 2nd pregnancy

Meghan Trainor credited the weight-loss drug Mounjaro for helping her get in shape after her second pregnancy in an Instagram post following her appearance at Billboard’s Women in Music event on March 29. The singer and her husband, Spy Kids alum Daryl Sabara, welcomed their second son, Barry Bruce, in July 2023. They have another son, Riley, who was born in February 2021.

For the unintiated, Mounjaro is the trade name for tirzepatide, commonly prescribed to treat type 2 diabetes. However, it cannot be used to treat type 1 diabetes. Mounjaro is available as a solution in a single-use injection pen, which can be injected under the skin.

In November 2023, the FDA approved the antidiabetic medication as a weight-loss drug. According to the FDA website, Mounjaro can be used for:

"Chronic weight management in adults with obesity (body mass index of 30 kilograms per square meter (kg/ m2) or greater) or overweight (body mass index of 27 kg/m2 or greater) with at least one weight-related condition (such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes or high cholesterol) for use, in addition to a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity."

Meghan Trainor elaborated on her journey to become "the healthiest, strongest version" of herself

On March 31, 2025, Meghan Trainor took to Instagram to share photos of her appearance at Billboard’s Women in Music event that weekend, where she was honored with the Hitmaker Award.

In the post's caption, Meghan Trainor noted that it was "disheartening" to see many people speculating about her body transformation instead of talking about her achievements in the music industry.

The All About That Bass singer told fans that she was on a journey to become "the healthiest, strongest version" of herself for her kids, crediting her lifestyle changes, exercising, and use of Mounjaro for helping her with her body transformation.

“No, I don’t look like I did 10 years ago. I’ve been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me. I’ve worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I’m so glad I did because I feel great,” Meghan Trainor wrote.

During her interview with Entertainment Weekly at Billboard’s Women in Music event, Meghan Trainor elaborated more about her fitness routine, adding that she was “trying all the things" to help her achieve her goal.

She continued that she had been working out "incorrectly" for years, which caused her body to undergo inflammation.

Meghan Trainor also said she was trying to "biohack" her body to help her "age backwards," adding:

“So anything that'll help me age backward, I’m into it. I just learned about the NADs [food supplement capsules]. I was like, ‘make me Hailey Bieber, I'll do it, I'll take it’ … I’m trying all the things. I love a doctor explaining stuff to me.”

In other news, Billboard’s Women in Music 2025 was held at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, with Laverne Cox as the host.

Doechii, who recently won her first Grammy for her mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal, was awarded the 2025 Woman of the Year Award, while K-pop girl group Aespa took home the Group of the Year Award.

Other winners include Gracie Abrams for Songwriter of the Year, Jennie for the Global Force Award, and Tyla for the Impact Award.

