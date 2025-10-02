What did Saucy Santana tweet about Beyoncé? Past controversy explored as Nicki Minaj accuses rapper of making vile comments about Blue Ivy 

Nicki Minaj slammed Saucy Santana on Wednesday, October 1, for his past tweets against Beyoncé's daughter, Blue Ivy. She said that the rapper compared Ivy to Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's daughter, North West.Nicki has been on a tirade on X (formerly Twitter) in recent weeks and taken digs at multiple artists like Cardi B and Jay-Z, among others. On Wednesday, she brought Saucy Santana into it as well. It's unclear what prompted her to take digs at the rapper but she wrote:&quot;Santana go back to your pig pen. You said blue ivy nappy &amp; north look better than her didn’t you? Eat slop pig&quot;Nicki Minaj @NICKIMINAJLINKSantana go back to your pig pen. You said blue ivy nappy &amp;amp;amp; north look better than her didn’t you? Eat slop pigNicki Minaj is referring to the now-deleted tweets from Saucy Santana about Beyoncé's daughter, Ivy Blue, in 2014 (via @TodayIGotTime1 on X). In one post, Santana, whose real name is Rashad Jamiyl Spain, quoted another X user, who said, &quot;I just wanna be Blue Ivy&quot;, and wrote &quot;nappy headed&quot;.Quoting another user who wrote, &quot;Im sorry but North West clears Blue Ivy ...&quot;, Santana wrote, &quot;Just said this yesterday&quot;. He also claimed that he's prettier than the Beautiful Liar singer, writing:&quot;I never had insecurities. I wouldn't give af if Beyonce was standing next to me ... I'll still think I'm prettier than her&quot;Santana, meanwhile, responded to Nicki Minaj's tweet by writing:&quot;Nicki I’m on TikTok live! we be seeing your name when you join my live. Can u come send me a lion, Queen! I’m in a series rn.&quot;Material Gworl. @SaucySantanaLINKNicki I’m on TikTok live! we be seeing your name when you join my live. Can u come send me a lion, Queen! ❤️ I’m in a series rn.Also Read: “That lawsuit finna be crazy”: Netizens react as Cardi B claims Nicki Minaj is bipolar, accuses her husband of using the rapper’s credit cardWhen Saucy Santana slammed Beyoncé's fans, who took aim at him for his past tweets2022 ONE MusicFest (Image Source: Getty)In June 2022, Saucy Santana was set to perform in Houston, Texas, Beyoncé's hometown. Bey Hive, i.e., fans of the 35-time Grammy Award-winning artist, resurfaced Santana's 2014 comments about Blue Ivy and took digs at him.The rapper then wrote multiple posts on X, slamming the Bey Hive, and wrote:&quot;Fake woke a*s b*tches!!!! People don’t care about old tweets. The internet have this weird thing with power! Thinking they have the power to cancel someone… NEWS FLASH! You don’t! Y’all be thinking y’all have someone by the balls about situations you don’t give a damn about.&quot;Material Gworl. @SaucySantanaLINKFake woke ass bitches!!!! People don’t care about old tweets. The internet have this weird thing with power! Thinking they have the power to cancel someone… NEWS FLASH! You don’t! Y’all be thinking y’all have someone by the balls about situations you don’t give a damn about.He accused the superstar's fans of trying to ruin someone's career, adding:&quot;Stop all that cap! Tryna ruin ppl Careers cuz you at home miserable and broke. I was miserable and broke too making childish, hateful tweets in 2014. Im 28 years old. A grown a*s adult. A completely different mindset on life from when I was 20. But, yall knew dat.&quot;Material Gworl. @SaucySantanaLINKStop all that cap! Tryna ruin ppl Careers cuz you at home miserable and broke. I was miserable and broke too making childish, hateful tweets in 2014. Im 28 years old. A grown ass adult. A completely different mindset on life from when I was 20. But, yall knew dat.Many Beyoncé fans had asked Santana to apologize for his tweets against Blue Ivy. However, the rapper refused to do so for the fans, writing in another post:&quot;It be the people in the comments… tryna force you to apologize or say sorry. To who?! To y’all?! If I did something to offend someone I should I apologize to them!!!! Not u b*tches. Told y’all y’all think got power over ppl. But, go head&quot;Material Gworl. @SaucySantanaLINKIt be the people in the comments… tryna force you to apologize or say sorry. To who?! To y’all?! If I did something to offend someone I should I apologize to them!!!! Not u bitches. Told y’all y’all think got power over ppl. But, go headIn other news, Beyoncé's production, label, and management company, Parkwood Entertainment, has hinted at a potential new project with a cryptic post on September 30, 2025.Also Read: “Beyoncé about to move mountains again”- Internet reacts as Parkwood Entertainment, Beyoncé’s production company, drops a new post