  • home icon
  • Music
  • What did Saucy Santana tweet about Beyoncé? Past controversy explored as Nicki Minaj accuses rapper of making vile comments about Blue Ivy 

What did Saucy Santana tweet about Beyoncé? Past controversy explored as Nicki Minaj accuses rapper of making vile comments about Blue Ivy 

By Aditya Singh
Modified Oct 02, 2025 07:41 GMT
Nicki Minaj Saucy Santana and Beyonce
Nicki Minaj Saucy Santana and Beyonce (Image Source: Getty)

Nicki Minaj slammed Saucy Santana on Wednesday, October 1, for his past tweets against Beyoncé's daughter, Blue Ivy. She said that the rapper compared Ivy to Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's daughter, North West.

Ad

Nicki has been on a tirade on X (formerly Twitter) in recent weeks and taken digs at multiple artists like Cardi B and Jay-Z, among others. On Wednesday, she brought Saucy Santana into it as well. It's unclear what prompted her to take digs at the rapper but she wrote:

"Santana go back to your pig pen. You said blue ivy nappy & north look better than her didn’t you? Eat slop pig"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Nicki Minaj is referring to the now-deleted tweets from Saucy Santana about Beyoncé's daughter, Ivy Blue, in 2014 (via @TodayIGotTime1 on X). In one post, Santana, whose real name is Rashad Jamiyl Spain, quoted another X user, who said, "I just wanna be Blue Ivy", and wrote "nappy headed".

Quoting another user who wrote, "Im sorry but North West clears Blue Ivy ...", Santana wrote, "Just said this yesterday". He also claimed that he's prettier than the Beautiful Liar singer, writing:

Ad
"I never had insecurities. I wouldn't give af if Beyonce was standing next to me ... I'll still think I'm prettier than her"
Ad

Santana, meanwhile, responded to Nicki Minaj's tweet by writing:

"Nicki I’m on TikTok live! we be seeing your name when you join my live. Can u come send me a lion, Queen! I’m in a series rn."
Ad

Also Read: “That lawsuit finna be crazy”: Netizens react as Cardi B claims Nicki Minaj is bipolar, accuses her husband of using the rapper’s credit card

When Saucy Santana slammed Beyoncé's fans, who took aim at him for his past tweets

2022 ONE MusicFest (Image Source: Getty)
2022 ONE MusicFest (Image Source: Getty)

In June 2022, Saucy Santana was set to perform in Houston, Texas, Beyoncé's hometown. Bey Hive, i.e., fans of the 35-time Grammy Award-winning artist, resurfaced Santana's 2014 comments about Blue Ivy and took digs at him.

Ad

The rapper then wrote multiple posts on X, slamming the Bey Hive, and wrote:

"Fake woke a*s b*tches!!!! People don’t care about old tweets. The internet have this weird thing with power! Thinking they have the power to cancel someone… NEWS FLASH! You don’t! Y’all be thinking y’all have someone by the balls about situations you don’t give a damn about."
Ad
Ad

He accused the superstar's fans of trying to ruin someone's career, adding:

"Stop all that cap! Tryna ruin ppl Careers cuz you at home miserable and broke. I was miserable and broke too making childish, hateful tweets in 2014. Im 28 years old. A grown a*s adult. A completely different mindset on life from when I was 20. But, yall knew dat."
Ad
Ad

Many Beyoncé fans had asked Santana to apologize for his tweets against Blue Ivy. However, the rapper refused to do so for the fans, writing in another post:

"It be the people in the comments… tryna force you to apologize or say sorry. To who?! To y’all?! If I did something to offend someone I should I apologize to them!!!! Not u b*tches. Told y’all y’all think got power over ppl. But, go head"
Ad
Ad

In other news, Beyoncé's production, label, and management company, Parkwood Entertainment, has hinted at a potential new project with a cryptic post on September 30, 2025.

Also Read: “Beyoncé about to move mountains again”- Internet reacts as Parkwood Entertainment, Beyoncé’s production company, drops a new post

About the author
Aditya Singh

Aditya Singh

Twitter icon

Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.

A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.

Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.

Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods.

Know More
Edited by Aditya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications