  "Beyoncé about to move mountains again": Internet reacts as Parkwood Entertainment, Beyoncé's production company, drops a new post

“Beyoncé about to move mountains again”: Internet reacts as Parkwood Entertainment, Beyoncé’s production company, drops a new post

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Oct 01, 2025 03:02 GMT
Beyonc&eacute; RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR - New York - Source: Getty
Beyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR (Image via Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Beyoncé's management, production, entertainment company, and record label, Parkwood Entertainment, shared a cryptic post on Instagram on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, that had the hives buzzing. Since the company was founded in 2008, it has been behind the production of the singer's videos, films, and music, including her fifth self-titled visual album in 2013.

In its latest Instagram Story, Parkwood Entertainment shared a black-and-white image of a poster and text, writing:

"What's buzzing with the Hive?"
Parkwood&#039;s Instagram Story (Image via @parkwood/Instagram)
Parkwood's Instagram Story (Image via @parkwood/Instagram)

The post created a lot of buzz online, with Beyoncé's fans, the Beyhive, getting excited about what Parkwood is teasing. One fan, in particular, said that the latest post from the singer's production company and record label is like "coded scripture" and could only mean that she's going to "move mountains again."

also-read-trending Trending
More fans shared their excitement about the teaser despite the mystery surrounding the possible project. One commenter pointed out how Beyoncé keeps feeding the hive, while someone else said they couldn't stop buzzing thinking about what the singer has in store for her fans.

Meanwhile, other fans shared their theories about what kind of project Parkwood Entertainment is teasing in its latest post. Plenty of commenters pointed out that it could be the Cowboy Carter Tour movie finally coming out, with one of them theorizing that it could even drop on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

Beyoncé recently celebrated Jay-Z's grandma's 100th birthday

On Sunday, September 28, 2025, Beyoncé and Jay-Z celebrated the latter's grandma, Hattie White, who just turned 100 in an all-out birthday bash. It was a star-studded celebration, which was also attended by the singer's mother, Tina Knowles, and featured a special performance from Stevie Wonder.

Tina Knowles shared a video of Steve Wondeer onstage during the Sunday event, with Knowles calling it White's "own private concert" by one of her favorite artists. She also remembered the event fondly, adding:

"We danced the night away. Those Carters know how to party!!!!!!!!!"
According to US Magazine, several other stars were also at the event to celebrate Jay-Z's grandmother, including Nas, Megan Thee Stallion, Chris Martin, Klay Thompson, and more.

The celebration comes just months after Beyoncé wrapped up her Cowboy Carter Tour in July in Las Vegas, which saw her reuniting with Destiny's Child onstage. She brought Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams onstage to perform her 2022 hit song Energy and some of the group's hits like Independent Women and Lose My Breath. It marked their first reunion since performing at Coachella in 2018.

Meanwhile, with her world tour finally finished, the buzz is now on the singer's next album, which would complete the trilogy she started with Renaissance and Cowboy Carter. So far, Beyoncé has yet to reveal what genre her Act III album will explore, but it's expected to be a new one following Renaissance, being a dance music album, and Cowboy Carter exploring country.

Billboard and Capital FM reported claims that ACT III will be a rock album, following the singer seemingly teasing the genre in a couple of instances, like her exit from a bar on a motorcycle in a recent Levi's Jeans commercial.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Beyoncé and any upcoming music.

