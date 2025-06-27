What songs did Jason Aldean perform at CMA Fest? Setlist explored as singer brings Travis Tritt to celebrate 25 years of It’s a Great Day to Be Alive

Jason Aldean brought out Travis Tritt on stage at the CMA Fest 2025 in Nashville on Thursday, June 26. The duo performed It's A Great Day to Be Alive to celebrate the song's 25th anniversary.
Aldean performed two songs at the CMA (Country Music Association) Fest on Thursday. He started with his song, Whiskey Drink, which was first released in October 2023, before being added to his album, Highway Desperado, in July 2024.
Aldean then started performing It's A Great Day to Be Alive in what appeared to be a tribute to Travis Tritt. However, after the first verse and chorus, he welcomed Tritt on the stage, much to the crowd's surprise.
“Make some noise for Mr. Travis Tritt," Aldean said.
The two singers belted out the remainder of the song together, jamming on their guitars and trading verses. It's A Great Day to Be Alive was released in December 2000 in Tritt's album, Down the Road I Go. It reached No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart.
The CMA Fest, meanwhile, aired on ABC on Thursday, June 26, and will be available on Hulu on Friday.
Travis Tritt heaps praise on Jason Aldean and speaks about their friendship
The friendship between the two artists has gone on for over 20 years now. While they haven't collaborated on a song yet, they have sung each other's songs at times to a great effect.
In an interview with The Tennessean, published on June 6, Travis Tritt said about Jason Aldean (h/t Music Mayhem Magazine):
“Great guy. I’ve loved that guy from the very beginning. We just established a great relationship from the very first time I ever met him.”
Tritt also shared how they both met and what Aldean told him back then, adding:
"The first time I ever met Jason, he was telling me about the first time he won a talent contest. He sang my song, ‘I’m Gonna Be Somebody,’ I think. And it was like, first of all, it’s heartwarming to know that your music has gone out and affected other artists, other people that have come along. I think that was one of the things that sparked our relationship in the first place.”
Tritt had also supported Aldean on his Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour back in 2022. He, along with Tracy Lawrence, performed as the opening acts for Aldean during the Tour.
In an interview with Music Mayhem back then, Jason Aldean had revealed that one of the gifts he received in high school was tickets to a Tracy Lawrence concert. Hence, he was excited to have both those artists supporting him. He also said of Tritt:
“I remember going to see Travis Tritt at the Omni in Atlanta when I was a teenager, and he was one of those guys that did the country Southern rock thing, and I just thought that was so cool.”
Notably, the legendary band Alabama had also opened for Jason Aldean during one of his previous shows.
