George Kittle's wife Claire links up with Haley Cavinder and Hannah Cavinder for girls' nightout 1 day after hanging out with Taylor Swift

George Kittle's wife, Claire Kittle, is officially part of the Cavinder crew. On June 24, Claire reposted an Instagram story, which was originally shared on the 'Cavinder Twins' page. The image shows Claire posing with Haley Cavinder and Hannah Cavinder at Losers Bar and Grill in Nashville.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @ clairekittle)

Claire, Haley and Hannah were in Nashville to attend Tight End University (TEU) 2025.

George Kittle is a tight end for the San Francisco 49ers. Meanwhile, Haley is engaged to Jake Ferguson, who plays tight end for the Dallas Cowboys. They got engaged in April 2025 after Jake proposed to her on a beach in Fort Myers, Florida.

Their relationship began in 2023 after connecting on social media. Haley revealed in a YouTube Q&A that Jake slid into her DMs, though he jokingly claims it was the other way around.

That said, this was not Claire's first outing with the Cavinder twins.

Earlier, they linked up with Haley and Hanna Cavinder at CMA Fest 2025. Claire shared Instagram stories from the event, showing off their country-chic outfits and playful banter. She even dubbed herself the “fun auntie” while rocking green knee-high boots and a cropped tee, while Hanna stunned in a denim dress.

Source: [IG/@clairekittle]

Claire's outing with the Cavinder twins comes a day after she hung out with Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

They were spotted together at a Nashville restaurant during TEU’s “Ladies’ Night Out,” where Claire reshared behind-the-scenes Instagram stories featuring the 'Love Story' singer.

(Source: Via IG/ @@clairekittle)

That said, TEU 2025 was a super hit. Taylor Swift surprised fans with a live performance at the event on June 24 in Nashville, and it was nothing short of iconic.

She took the stage at the “Tight Ends & Friends” concert at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville and performed “Shake It Off," her first public performance since wrapping the Eras Tour and reclaiming her master recordings. Dressed in a black mini dress and boots, Swift joined country star Kane Brown on stage after he teased a “really, really, really special guest."

Travis Kelce, standing just offstage, was visibly hyped, clapping along and beaming as Swift sang.

George Kittle's wife Claire makes her feelings known about Tight End University

On Instagram, George Kittle's wife Claire, shared how much she enjoyed the Ladies Luncheon at Tight End University on Instagram. She called it the most special part of the event, where wives of NFL tight ends and local Nashville friends get treated to fun and thoughtful gifts.

Claire said she brought in her favorite brands to spoil the women, including cute and comfy high heels from Sneex, sparkly decorations from The Crystal Ninja, custom game day bags from Stoney Clover, and permanent 18k gold bracelets from The Spark Collection.

Designer clothes were offered at great prices by Shop UAL, sunglasses came from Zenni Optical, drinks from Cutwater Spirits, and vitamins from PhiHealth to keep everyone feeling great.

She also thanked Coa Nashville for hosting the event on their rooftop and serving delicious food, adding that she looks forward to visiting them again soon.

