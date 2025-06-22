George Kittle's wife Claire drops 2-word reaction on Hanna Cavinder’s chic “solo summa” look

George Kittle's wife, Claire Kittle, a former basketball player herself, gave a nod of approval on Hanna Cavinder’s latest Instagram post. Hanna, one half of the famous Cavinder twins, who played for the Miami Hurricanes in the 2024-25 college basketball season, posted the picture on Saturday with the caption,
“solo summa.”
Claire left a two-word comment under Hanna's summer photo dump.
"Auntie approved 🔥."
Claire and Hanna often have fun together. They went to the CMA Fest 2025 together on June 6. Claire shared videos and photos from the event on her Instagram stories, showing a day full of music and fun.
Haley Cavinder, the other half of the Cavinder twins, who is engaged to Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, joined Hanna. Claire rocked a cropped grey and black T-shirt, light blue denim shorts and green knee-high boots. She styled her hair in a long ponytail and added a pearl necklace.
“Fun auntie 💁🏻♀️,” Claire captioned the story.
Hanna wore a blue denim dress with matching denim boots.
George Kittle's wife shares sweet date night moments with 49ers TE
On Saturday, Claire Kittle shared a story before going on a dinner date with the 49ers TE. The couple often gives their followers a glimpse of their sweet moments and sets couple goals.
George Kittle's wife posted a mirror selfie in the story and showed her dinner look.
“A lil dinner action,” she captioned the story.
She posted a beautiful picture of George in the following story. They both posed together for a mirror selfie.
“Ft my favorite accessory @gkittle,” Claire captioned it.
She wore a boxy, half-buttoned geometric print blouse with 3/4 sleeves and a structured fit. The shirt was partially tucked in and cropped. She was showing off her waist in the picture.
For bottoms, she wore relaxed high-waisted light-wash denim shorts. For footwear, she wore a tan suede cowboy boots. She accessorized her look with big statement gold earrings and gold bracelets. She kept her hair in a sleek, tight high bun.
George wore a casual dark brown t-shirt and kept his bottom sporty with light grey athletic shorts. He kept it simple for footwear and wore trendy white sneakers with red and tan detailing and white crew socks. He completed his look with a smartwatch.
