George Kittle's wife, Claire Kittle, a former basketball player herself, gave a nod of approval on Hanna Cavinder’s latest Instagram post. Hanna, one half of the famous Cavinder twins, who played for the Miami Hurricanes in the 2024-25 college basketball season, posted the picture on Saturday with the caption,

“solo summa.”

Claire left a two-word comment under Hanna's summer photo dump.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Auntie approved 🔥."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

George Kittle’s wife Claire drops 2-word reaction on Hanna Cavinder’s chic “solo summa” look [IG/@clairekittle]

Claire and Hanna often have fun together. They went to the CMA Fest 2025 together on June 6. Claire shared videos and photos from the event on her Instagram stories, showing a day full of music and fun.

Trending

Haley Cavinder, the other half of the Cavinder twins, who is engaged to Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, joined Hanna. Claire rocked a cropped grey and black T-shirt, light blue denim shorts and green knee-high boots. She styled her hair in a long ponytail and added a pearl necklace.

“Fun auntie 💁🏻‍♀️,” Claire captioned the story.

Hanna wore a blue denim dress with matching denim boots.

George Kittle’s wife Claire drops 2-word reaction on Hanna Cavinder’s chic “solo summa” look [IG/@clairekittle]

Also read: George Kittle's wife Claire sends 4-word message to Hanna Cavinder as NCAA basketball star shows off OOTD at music bar

George Kittle's wife shares sweet date night moments with 49ers TE

On Saturday, Claire Kittle shared a story before going on a dinner date with the 49ers TE. The couple often gives their followers a glimpse of their sweet moments and sets couple goals.

George Kittle's wife posted a mirror selfie in the story and showed her dinner look.

“A lil dinner action,” she captioned the story.

She posted a beautiful picture of George in the following story. They both posed together for a mirror selfie.

“Ft my favorite accessory @gkittle,” Claire captioned it.

She wore a boxy, half-buttoned geometric print blouse with 3/4 sleeves and a structured fit. The shirt was partially tucked in and cropped. She was showing off her waist in the picture.

For bottoms, she wore relaxed high-waisted light-wash denim shorts. For footwear, she wore a tan suede cowboy boots. She accessorized her look with big statement gold earrings and gold bracelets. She kept her hair in a sleek, tight high bun.

George wore a casual dark brown t-shirt and kept his bottom sporty with light grey athletic shorts. He kept it simple for footwear and wore trendy white sneakers with red and tan detailing and white crew socks. He completed his look with a smartwatch.

Claire Kittle shares sweet date night moments with husband George Kittle [IG/@clairekittle]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.