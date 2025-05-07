The Game is reportedly ordered to sell his Calabasas mansion to help cover the $7.13 million judgment from his legal dispute with reality TV personality Priscilla Rainey. For the unversed, Rainey sued The Game, whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor, in 2015 for alleged s*xual assault on the set of the VH1 reality show She’s Got Game.

In 2016, the judge delivered a default judgment in Rainey's favor after the rapper refused to appear in court. According to AllHipHop, the jury awarded Rainey "$1.13 million in compensatory damages for the alleged assault and $6 million in punitive damages," resulting in the rapper owing Rainey a total of $7.13 million.

However, the rapper has been dodging the payment for years. On May 2, 2025, the Los Angeles County Superior Court granted Rainey's request to seize his Calabasas mansion and sell it to settle her lawsuit.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, The Game has an estimated net worth of $10 million. The Compton rapper has released 10 studio albums between 2005 and 2022. He also has several acting credits and has appeared on various reality TV shows, including She's Got Game and Punk'd.

The Game's Calabasas mansion is approximately $4 million

According to AllHipHop, The Game's Calabasas mansion is currently valued at approximately $4 million. Before the May 2 ruling, the rapper had argued that he was not the property's owner. He claimed the mansion was legally owned by JTT Holdings LLC and added that it was protected under "California’s homestead exemption."

However, Rainey claimed it was a shell company the rapper had set up with his manager, Wack100. Rainey claimed the company was created to ensure the mansion was not under The Game's name to prevent it from falling into her hands due to the legal dispute.

On May 2, the jury ruled in Rainey's favor and seized The Game's mansion, which is currently on sale. The court had previously awarded Priscilla Rainey, the rapper's music royalties after he failed to pay her the $7.13 million judgment, resulting in a $400,000 payment from the rapper.

Meanwhile, The Game has continuously denied the s*xual assault allegations. According to HipHop DX, he claimed that every person on the VH1 reality show She’s Got Game would vouch that he "never touched" or "ever desired to be anywhere near" Rainey in a 2016 Instagram post. He accused Rainy of suing him as payback for getting kicked off the show, writing:

“Don’t be fooled by these accusations or the dollar amount in the headlines cause I put that on my favorite aunties poodle this broad ain’t gettin s**t! Every girl on that show will tell you I never touched this chick or ever desired to be anywhere near her."

He continued:

"She got kicked off the show, and as a result, she filed this lame lawsuit—which was probably her intention before the show even started. She was begging for my attention the entire time we shot the show & was given the ultimate Major League Baseball CURVE ball so that upset her."

In a 2020 Instagram post, the Compton rapper accused Rainey of "creating false narratives" to get money from him, writing:

“People out here dying from the rona and blogs out here creating false narratives for this Waffle House roach who doing anything her thirsty a** can to try and take money from me. I’m enjoying retirement! Y’all been saying she got $7 million for 7 years, and yet here I am, laid up tipsy off my 5th quarantine [drink], watching Tiger King, lol.”

As of this article, The Game has not commented on the ruling to sell his Calabasas mansion.

