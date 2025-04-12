What did Kanye West say about The Game? Rapper fires back at Ye, asking him to collect the Maybachs he gifted him after row over Top5

On April 11, 2025, rapper Top5 took to Instagram to post a photo with Drake, which ignited a back-and-forth between The Game and Kanye West. The Game commented "Big Mon tings" under Top5's IG post, which Ye didn't seem happy with, as he suggested in his tweet the same day.

Ad

In his tweet, Kanye West referred to The Game and wrote:

"Why Game who I gave two Maybachs to is showing love to Top5 who calls threatening to kill me. welp I guess I'm not gonna be executive producing that album anymore."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Ye's tweet resulted in The Game firing back at the rapper via an Instagram post, wherein he attached the former's statement. Expressing discontent over Kanye's comment, The Game, whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor, cussed Ye and his Maybachs in the caption, adding:

"I’ll be back in LA in a week, come get em [the Maybachs] yo self !!!! I ain’t never asked yo weird a%% for nothing & when you gave me the cars, I said you ain’t have to & I was good but you insisted. Then you hit me with the 'you ain’t never gotta worry bout nothing ever in your life, I owe you for being the only solid [ninja emoji] outta everybody.'"

Ad

Ad

The Game also alleged that Ye didn't call him despite having his number to address the situation with Top5 that Kanye reportedly asked him to fix. The rapper concluded his IG rant by stating that "nobody on earth weirder than these industry (ninjas)."

Kanye West claimed Top5 sent him a threatening text: Details explored

Before Ye went off on The Game for associating himself with Top5, the rapper took to X on March 18, 2025, claiming that Top5 had been repeatedly calling him and sent a threatening text as well. In his now-deleted tweet, Ye attached a screenshot showcasing texts reportedly sent by Top5, wherein he told Kanye to ask others about him.

Ad

The alleged text thread showed messages from Top5 stating that it was disrespectful to question who he was, especially because of where he was from. The texts mentioned that Top5 was in his "through the wire phase," and that the industry is small. The reported texts also featured Top5 stating that Ye should call him because he was feeling disrespected.

Ye's tweets claiming Top5 threatened him (Image via X/@AkademiksTV)

In another tweet on the same day, Ye addressed Top5 and wrote:

Ad

"Top 5. Where’s the 30 phone calls in a row now that I posted the weird a** threatening text."

Kanye West's allegations against Top5 resulted in the latter addressing Ye's alleged visit to Toronto during a live stream in March 2025. As reported by AllHipHop on March 20, Top5 claimed that Kanye had texted him directly, informing him about his visit to Toronto without security.

Top5 told the livestream audience that he wanted to see if Kanye West was "gangster enough" to walk into his city without bodyguards. While the rapper known to be Drake's close associate didn't directly threaten Kanye, his tone during the livestream seemed questionable, as he added:

Ad

“Let’s see what happens, right? I don’t like to say too much on that."

In other news, Kanye West has landed himself in yet another controversy by making s*xually explicit claims against Taylor Swift. In one of his recently deleted tweets, Ye expressed discontent over not having experienced physical relations with Taylor, garnering a lot of backlash for his comment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More