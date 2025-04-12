What did Kanye West say about The Game? Rapper fires back at Ye, asking him to collect the Maybachs he gifted him after row over Top5

On April 11, 2025, rapper Top5 took to Instagram to post a photo with Drake, which ignited a back-and-forth between The Game and Kanye West. The Game commented "Big Mon tings" under Top5's IG post, which Ye didn't seem happy with, as he suggested in his tweet the same day.
In his tweet, Kanye West referred to The Game and wrote:
"Why Game who I gave two Maybachs to is showing love to Top5 who calls threatening to kill me. welp I guess I'm not gonna be executive producing that album anymore."
Ye's tweet resulted in The Game firing back at the rapper via an Instagram post, wherein he attached the former's statement. Expressing discontent over Kanye's comment, The Game, whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor, cussed Ye and his Maybachs in the caption, adding:
"I’ll be back in LA in a week, come get em [the Maybachs] yo self !!!! I ain’t never asked yo weird a%% for nothing & when you gave me the cars, I said you ain’t have to & I was good but you insisted. Then you hit me with the 'you ain’t never gotta worry bout nothing ever in your life, I owe you for being the only solid [ninja emoji] outta everybody.'"
The Game also alleged that Ye didn't call him despite having his number to address the situation with Top5 that Kanye reportedly asked him to fix. The rapper concluded his IG rant by stating that "nobody on earth weirder than these industry (ninjas)."
Kanye West claimed Top5 sent him a threatening text: Details explored
Before Ye went off on The Game for associating himself with Top5, the rapper took to X on March 18, 2025, claiming that Top5 had been repeatedly calling him and sent a threatening text as well. In his now-deleted tweet, Ye attached a screenshot showcasing texts reportedly sent by Top5, wherein he told Kanye to ask others about him.
The alleged text thread showed messages from Top5 stating that it was disrespectful to question who he was, especially because of where he was from. The texts mentioned that Top5 was in his "through the wire phase," and that the industry is small. The reported texts also featured Top5 stating that Ye should call him because he was feeling disrespected.
In another tweet on the same day, Ye addressed Top5 and wrote:
"Top 5. Where’s the 30 phone calls in a row now that I posted the weird a** threatening text."
Kanye West's allegations against Top5 resulted in the latter addressing Ye's alleged visit to Toronto during a live stream in March 2025. As reported by AllHipHop on March 20, Top5 claimed that Kanye had texted him directly, informing him about his visit to Toronto without security.
Top5 told the livestream audience that he wanted to see if Kanye West was "gangster enough" to walk into his city without bodyguards. While the rapper known to be Drake's close associate didn't directly threaten Kanye, his tone during the livestream seemed questionable, as he added:
“Let’s see what happens, right? I don’t like to say too much on that."
In other news, Kanye West has landed himself in yet another controversy by making s*xually explicit claims against Taylor Swift. In one of his recently deleted tweets, Ye expressed discontent over not having experienced physical relations with Taylor, garnering a lot of backlash for his comment.