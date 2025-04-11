"Alert the masses"— Kanye West tells Dave Blunts that X temporarily banned him amid world record attempt

Kanye West, also known as Ye, seems to have been banned from X amid his world-record attempt to get the most posts on the website in a day. Dave Blunts shared screenshots of DMs from the Graduation singer who asked him to "alert the masses" about his predicament on April 11, 2025.

Ad

Ye has been posting back-to-back on X over the last day to break the world record for the most number of "tweets" in a day. On April 10, he claimed that he would be attempting to break the record after posting about it on X.

To do this, he has been posting non-stop for hours, sometimes saying highly controversial things such as claiming Justin Bieber and Harry Styles got intimate with Taylor Swift and didn't call him.

Ad

Trending

Regardless, according to a screenshot shared by Dave Blunts on his Instagram Story, X temporarily banned Kanye West's account on April 11. As per the photo shared by Blunts, it was because the rapper had allegedly violated the abuse and harassment rules of the website. A relevant part of the screenshot reportedly reads:

"We [X] have determined that this account violated the X rules. Specifically for: Violating our rules against abuse and harassment. You may not engage in the targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people to do so."

Ad

As per the screenshot, Kanye West should not be able to like, follow, post, or repost anything for 12 hours.

"Welp. I guess I'm banned. Please alert the masses," Ye reportedly messaged Dave Blunts.

Expand Tweet

Ad

When Dave Blunts asked about his upcoming album, Ye claimed that getting banned on X was more important.

"This is more important than the album," he allegedly wrote.

"Now Im his Twitter"— Dave Blunts passes on Kanye West's messages after latter is temporarily banned on X

As mentioned, Kanye West has been trying to break the world record for most tweets sent in a day. In a post on April 10, the rapper also shared a screenshot from Google asking about the record, to which the AI-generated response was 302.

Ad

However, readers should note that the current record on X for most posts belongs to Abhishek Insan, who reportedly posted 1508 times on February 12, 2021.

"Ok. How many more tweets do I need to break the record? And all this while working on seasonX. Finishing WW3. Mixing Bully. Mixing Donda2. And just finished laying my verse for Dave Blunts album," said Ye in a post on April 10.

Ad

Now that his account has been temporarily banned, he has been texting Dave Blunts, who posted more of his conversation with Ye in a post on Instagram. Dave also claimed that he is West's "Twitter" now that Ye is banned.

"Bro got banned off Twitter now im his twitter," Dave wrote.

Dave Blunts posts more of the conversation with Kanye (Image via @iluvyoudaveblunts/ Instagram)

Kanye West made some claims about getting banned on X, stating that it was worse than being in China and trying to access se*ually explicit material online. He also called Dave Blunts "Silent Bob" and said that he would be spamming him with ideas about tweets.

Ad

"We're like Ye and Silent Bob. Getting banned from twitter is worse than being in China trying to load p**n with no VPN. I'll just start spamming you with my tweet ideas," Ye reportedly wrote.

This is not the first time that Kanye West has been banned from a social media platform. Earlier this year, in February, he alleged that Instagram banned his account and thanked Elon Musk for letting him post on X.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Richik "anarkiddie" Bhattacharya Richik has been specializing in streamer content at Sportskeeda for over 2 years. He also manages a group of writers who craft relevant news and features about content creators on platforms like Twitch, Kick, and Rumble. Prior to Sportskeeda, he interned at The Ken and worked as a reviewer at Blacksof where he fact-checked educational content.



Richik’s love for writing, researching, and archiving, along with his inquisitive nature and longstanding love for video games led him to pursue a career as a gaming journalist. He relies on primary sources for accurate information and ensures that his drafts are proofread, fact-checked, and well-researched.



As a child, Richik spent many a summer vacation playing the 1994 Road Rash with his cousins. Although more of an FPS and open-world fiend now, Richik enjoys single-player RPGs with compelling storytelling, such as The Last of Us franchise, and regularly teams up with his friends to play multiplayer titles like Valorant on PC.



Richik enjoys watching streamer and former esports athlete Shroud, and also finds inspiration in MrBeast's journey to become one of the most well-known content creators worldwide. Interviewing English-Somali YouTuber Sharky, a member of the renowned Beta Squad, was a career highlight for him.



When not writing, Richik likes to read, watch a movie or a game of football. Know More