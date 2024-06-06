What did Tom Higgenson say about Drake's 'Wah Gwan Delilah'? Plain White T's frontman reacts to their song's parody

Plain White T's recently reacted to Drake's latest release, Wah Gwan Delilah, a parody remix of the former's song, Hey There Delilah. The track, featuring the Toronto-born rapper's collaboration with social media personality Snowd4y, was released on Monday, June 3, 2024.

A clip posted on the band's social media on Wednesday shows the band members listening to the song for the first time, which left them "too stunned to speak," as stated in their caption. The 42-second long video begins with frontman Tom Higgenson saying, "Here we go." As he hears Drizzy's verse, he immediately says,

"That's not Drake."

Higgenson went on to speculate that the song was allegedly AI-generated. He continued:

"It’s crazy that everybody thinks that it’s real... It seems like it’s very obvious."

Another T's member mirrored his sentiments, stating that there was no way it was actually 6 God singing.

Drake's Wah Gwan Delilah sparks confusion whether it's AI-generated

Hey There Delilah was the band's biggest hit, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2007. VH1 ranked it at No. 78 on their 100 Greatest Songs of the '00s list. There have been multiple covers of the song over the years, especially in the indie rock genre, by bands like Baseball and Boyce Avenue.

At one point during the Plain White T's video, Tom Higgenson states, "I don’t know, but it’s cool, whatever." The clip ends with the frontman shaking his head while looking directly at the camera,

On Monday, Toronto-based influencer Snowd4y shared Wah Gwan Delilah on his SoundCloud. Snowd4y is known for creating content related to everyday life in the Canadian city. He has jokingly incorporated Drizzy into his skits previously. Meanwhile, the song title is derived from the Jamaican Patois translation of the original title.

Since its release, the Toronto-fied parody song has sparked confusion about whether Drake's verse was actually the rapper singing or an AI-generated voice. While this remains unconfirmed, Dizzy endorsed the song by sharing it on his Instagram Story with the caption, "@snowd4y wake up the city." Many have alleged that this confirms his involvement with the song.

At the time, Higgenson took to his Instagram (@higgypop) to ask if Drake covered their No. 1 hit song. In a later IG update, he wrote:

"WTF is going onnnn."

This is not the first time Drake has received criticism for allegedly using AI in his music. He used AI-generated voices of Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur for his Kendrick Lamar diss track, Taylor Made Freestyle. It was released during his recent beef with the Compton rapper. The track was dropped on his IG account but later taken down after Shakur's estate threatened him with a lawsuit.

Notably, Drake has not officially confirmed his involvement in Wah Gwan Delilah or shared an update about Plain White T's reaction to the track.