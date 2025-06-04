What is Tyson Ritter really offering on OnlyFans — and how far does ‘full-frontal rock ’n’ roll’ go?

All-American Rejects frontman Tyson Ritter launched a new online presence on OnlyFans, a subscription-based social media platform. Ritter said that he had the entire band behind him in the latest venture and that it was "nice" to get their support in what he described would be a "wild adventure of 2025" for the band.

The singer takes pride in the kind of music they put into the world, and starting an OnlyFans was another way to continue the band and their music's "disruptive" streak. When asked what his fans can expect from his OnlyFans, Tyson Ritter said:

"They can expect full-frontal rock and roll with all access."

However, when he was asked to clarify what the offer meant "exactly," the All-American Rejects frontman decided to keep people guessing and said:

"I'll leave it to the vagueness of that statement to define itself."

However, he said that their OnlyFans will be free for their fans, and if ever they have to pay, it would only be around 68 cents and only because they are being "cheeky." The band is also not offering any VIP meet and greet that would have fans emptying their accounts or maxing their credit cards.

Also, as pointed out by GQ, as of Wednesday, June 4, 2025, the band's OnlyFans page is free to join and has remained nudity-free. Tyson Ritter also explained to the outlet that the freedom OnlyFans gives artists "seems like a good thing." He said that despite the platform's current trope, it allows artists-to-fans experiences where artists can set the price, with no middleman.

Tyson Ritter recently hit up a handful of house parties with All-American Rejects

Before Tyson Ritter made headlines because of his new OnlyFans account, All-American Rejects also made waves after crashing house parties around the US. The rock band went viral around May 2025 after they had what they called the House Party Tour, where they played in various small venues like backyards, bowling alleys, and anywhere fans would have them.

In a feature by Vulture, published on May 21, 2025, Tyson Ritter talked about the band's House Party Tour and how they funded it using their own money. He said:

"We took $50,000 out of our own pockets, booked a bus, put the crew salary on, and started this wild sort of ride."

The All-American Rejects also admitted that it blew her mind to realize that their shows can still work despite the current concert industry. He said that they started performing at house parties early in May after they had played for a local college radio station at the University of Southern California.

When asked if they had issues where the places they called suspected them of catfishing, Ritter admitted that a lot of people didn't go to their first couple of shows because they thought that it was a spoof or a cover band was performing. That said, he recalled the pop-up performance at USC as "cinematic," adding that it was like a deja vu of the "pure, driven spirit" of why the band started.

All-American Rejects will release their new single, Easy Come Easy Go, on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

