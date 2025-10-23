What is Young Thug’s net worth? Rapper retracts offer to pay Kevin McCall the $25k Chris Brown allegedly owes him 

Young Thug has rescinded his offer to pay Kevin McCall $25,000, which Chris Brown allegedly owes him. The rapper had offered to pay the money after McCall's emotional interview on Back on Figg, released on October 20.

McCall said during the interview that Brown allegedly owes him $25,000 for four songs he had written for the singer. He also brought out his EBT card, which is used to get benefits on basic purchases like food in the US, explaining his struggles.

After his emotional interview, Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams II, posted on X (formerly Twitter) on October 21:

"Kevin McCall hit me my n***a, I’ll give u the 25k u need, and i no CB would give it to u also bro he a real one. N***as is busy sometimes brada"

However, on Thursday, October 23, he put out another post that read:

"Sorry Mc lol ain no this was all happening kid"

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Young Thug has a net worth of $10 million. The rapper broke onto the scene in the 2010s, especially after his mixtapes, 1017 Thug (2013) and Barter 6 (2015). He released a compilation album named So Much Fun in 2019, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Young Thug also started his own music label named YSL (Young Slime Life). However, he was arrested in 2022 and faced multiple criminal charges, including breach of the RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act. He was released in October 2024 after signing a plea deal.

However, due to his time in prison, he lost a lot of money due to his inability to perform on tours. As per Celebrity Net Worth, he charged around $500,000 per show at his peak, and hence, it was a massive loss.

However, he is back to creating music now and released a studio album titled UY Scuti on September 26.

What did Kevin McCall say about Chris Brown that led to Young Thug's offer?

Matt Barnes Charity Weekend - Smoke 4 a Cure (Image Source: Getty)

On the latest episode of Back on Figg, Kevin McCall alleged that Chris Brown hasn't paid him for writing four songs. The two artists have collaborated on multiple songs in the past, like Deuces and Strip.

During the interview, McCall got emotional and said:

"Why the f*ck I got an EBT card and this n***a is at Breezy Bowl and made ninety-whatever-the-fuck million? I can't even get nothing. Bro, man. Y'all n***as wanna see a n***a cry on here so y'all can think I'm a b*tch. That shit ain't fair, n***a!"

Brown, meanwhile, appeared to respond to this via his Instagram stories on Tuesday, October 21. As caught by Hot New Hip Hop, he wrote:

“Remember this: you can’t walk across a burnt bridge. And you know what’s funnier than a troll? A BROKE ONE.”

Brown and McCall have exchanged digs at each other on social media and in interviews multiple times over the years.

Meanwhile, Young Thug and Chris Brown have collaborated in the past, joining hands for Slime & B, a mixtape released on May 5, 2020.

