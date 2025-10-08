"Now goes by Reformed Thug": Fans react after Young Thug thanks DA Fani Willis & Sheriff Patrick Labat for allowing him to perform outside courthouse

American rapper Young Thug recently thanked Fani Willis, the district attorney of Fulton County, and Patrick Labat, who serves as the Sheriff of Fulton County, for allowing him to perform outside a courthouse. According to Hot New Hip Hop, the 34-year-old artist performed a free concert on the steps of the Fulton County Courthouse on Sunday, September 28, 2025.While the Atlanta native invited his fans to attend his “Live From Atlanta” by reportedly posting a flyer on social media, his surprise show was livestreamed via YouTube and Twitch. Now, almost ten days after he performed, on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, Young Thug took to his official X account and wrote:“Shout out to @FaniforDA &amp; #PATLABAT for allowing me to perform outside of the court house.”After the Trance rapper expressed his gratitude towards DA Fani Willis and Sheriff Patrick Labat, fans were quick to react. Commenting under the same, a fan wrote:“He now goes by Reformed Thug!”BigLarko262 @BigLarko262LINK@youngthug @FaniforDA He now goes by Reformed Thug!Some X-users joked about Young Thug’s performance outside the courthouse, noting that the artist only performed as a part of his “court order.” STACKGOLDENT @stackgoldentLINK@youngthug @FaniforDA We all know this is all part of your court order 😂😂😂😂GUNNADAILY💙. @Gunnadaily4everLINK@youngthug @FaniforDA You’ll give them shoutouts for the next 15years😭Virginia Morgan @virgini02180783LINK@youngthug @FaniforDA They totally made you tweet that lolMeanwhile, others applauded the rapper for giving a shoutout to DA Fani Willis and Sheriff Patrick amid his trial verdict. NextChapter @tryinsmilinLINK@youngthug @FaniforDA Thats a good man taking the absolute high road there, giving shout out to people who tried to bring you down. We dont forget what you went through. Keep rising, remember your worth always, and may God watch over you. Shine on!Briggs @briggsisgreatLINK@youngthug @FaniforDA That’s real turning moments into movement 👏KM 🔶 Crypton @KMCryptonLINK@youngthug @FaniforDA You did great broskiNotably, the rapper's free concert comes after he was found guilty in the YSL RICO trial. He performed at the same courthouse, the Lewis R. Slaton Courthouse, where he and his co-defendants were on trial, which reportedly became the longest-running trial in Georgia’s history.Young Thug says his free concert at the Fulton County Courthouse is not a “flex”Rapper Young Thug performs during Young Thug Live From Fulton Courthouse (Image via Getty)According to Billboard, the 34-year-old rapper delivered a message while on the steps of the Fulton County Courthouse on September 28. He said:“This place shaped me — changed my life … Shout-out to the whole police academy for letting me perform here.”Expressing his gratitude, Thugger further added:“This is not the place to be on the bad side, life is much more than this. That’s why I wanted to do it here… This isn’t a flex… This place changed my life forever.”Meanwhile, according to iHeart, during the performance, the entire block in front of the courthouse was blocked. Thugger’s fans were reportedly treated to his beloved songs, including Ski and Digits. The rapper also played some tracks from his new album, UY SCUTI, including F**king Told U, Whaddup Jesus, Catch Me I'm Falling, Blaming Jesus, and RIP Big &amp; Mack.For the unversed, Young Thug reportedly performed in front of his fans nearly one year after he was released from custody. He was arrested in May 2022. Following the verdict of his trial, the artist was banned from entering the Atlanta Metro area. However, it was overturned by a judge following an amendment.Notably, Young Thug dropped his fourth studio album, titled UY Scuti, on September 26, 2025, via Young Stoner Life Records/300 Entertainment. The album reportedly earned the rapper his ninth top 10 album on the Billboard 200.Featuring 21 tracks, the LP is loaded with a star-studded cast, including Future, Mariah the Scientist, Cardi B, Travis Scott, Sexyy Red, Ken Carson, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, and more.