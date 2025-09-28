“Most ignorant person on the planet”: Netizens react as Young Thug explains meaning behind his controversial new song ‘Ninja’

Young Thug’s new album UY SCUTI has triggered widespread controversy due to its opening track Ninja and its divisive cover art. Released on September 26, 2025, the album features a “whiteface” version of the Atlanta rapper on its cover, alongside similar edits of collaborators such as Cardi B, Future, Travis Scott, and Mariah the Scientist, as reported by HotNewHipHop on September 27, 2025.The backlash intensified after listeners heard the track Ninja, where Young Thug repeatedly uses the N-word with the hard R during its closing moments. The track also samples a state prosecutor condemning him during his YSL RICO trial.On September 27, 205, HotNewHipHop reported that Young Thug addressed the controversy directly during a livestream with Adin Ross, saying it referred to his opponents rather than carrying a deeper racial meaning.&quot;I was thinking just, like, you know... I don't know, man. Just, all of my opps are n*****s.&quot;Fans have called Young Thug out despite the explanation, with some calling the rapper &quot;ignorant.&quot;D-Mac Johnson @KingDMac33LINKYoung Thug might just have a shoe in for the most ignorant person on the planet. Dude is slow and I don’t care what nobody sayDoki Doki @jus_tamonLINKThat explanation makes it even worse tbh. What a dumbass𝑷𝒂𝒑𝒂 𝑷𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒄𝒉 😤⛈️ @_PapaPreachLINKHis explanation didn't make it any better.Others have commented that the language used does not have any deeper meaning, but is just a way of getting more streams and &quot;shock value.&quot;Supremo @ijustlvlupLINKThere’s no meaning. Just shock value.♠WH. Rameses♠ @GrnAceArtisticsLINKThug just figured out a cheat code for revenue. You know they're gonna put this in their hip hop playlists. 🤣 Targeting the demographic that's obsessing.radial @radialvfxLINK&quot;i was thinkin lemme make a song that'll do numbers on tiktok slideshows&quot;On the stream, Adin Ross asked whether he, as a white person, could repeat the word. Thug responded firmly that white listeners should avoid using it altogether, suggesting the substitute “ninja” if they referenced the track. Thug that Black artists and audiences set their own boundaries around language, independent of outside approval or interpretation.More about Young Thug's new album, UY ScutiAccording to the report by HotNewHipHop on September 26, 2025, the controversy around Ninja also overshadowed other elements of the new album, UY SCUTI. Fans have also debated the lyrics on Walk Down, featuring 21 Savage. There are speculations about whether certain lines referenced A$AP Rocky’s assault trial, although they remain unconfirmed at the time of press.Despite criticism, the album reportedly maintained commercial visibility due to Young Thug’s high-profile legal battles, musical reputation, and the viral reactions surrounding its rollout.Young Thug celebrates Atlanta’s dominance after UY SCUTI hits No. 1Following the backlash surrounding UY SCUTI’s opening track Ninja, Young Thug used the album’s commercial success to defend Atlanta’s position in hip-hop. According to HotNewHipHop on September 27, 2025, the rapper appeared in a viral studio clip celebrating the project reaching No. 1 on Apple Music while watching his recent Pivot Podcast interview, where he said,&quot;Atlanta back on top. Everything we do is for Atlanta… For the town. Free all the fallen soldiers, you know everybody that made it out of these situations in Atlanta, man. We back on top. This for the culture, the music.&quot;Everything Georgia @GAFollowersLINKYoung Thug says Atlanta is back on top.The comments arrived amid criticism from fans and commentators who have questioned Atlanta’s dominance in recent years, with some using the term “Ratlanta” to point to high-profile legal cases, fractured alliances, and cooperation rumors as evidence of decline. According to HotNewHipHop, the Atlanta rapper, who is facing a RICO trial himself, rejected this narrative and said that Atlanta artists remain cultural innovators, shaping the global sound of hip-hop.Talking about UY SCUTI’s commercial performance as proof, Thug is also heard talking about Atlanta’s two-decade run at the forefront of the genre, from early trap pioneers like T.I. and Gucci Mane to modern stars such as Future, Migos, and himself.