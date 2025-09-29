“Why’s no one trying to cancel him like druski”: Netizens react as Young Thug explains his light-skinned ‘UY SCUTI’ album cover 

Young Thug’s new album, UY SCUTI, has sparked major controversy on social media, not just because of its music but also due to its artwork and opening lyrics. Thug is shown on the album cover with lighter skin, fueling a heated debate online about race, artistic expression, and double standards in celebrity culture.Adding fuel to the backlash and misinterpretations by fans and critics, he used the N-word with a hard R in the first track, Ninja. The controversy intensified when another video surfaced of Young Thug appearing on the It’s Up There podcast, hosted by Big Loon.In the video, released early on Monday, September 29, Thug explained the reasoning behind the album’s cover art, attempting to justify his decision to portray himself as a white man.Still, his explanation wasn't convincing to many on social media. Considering comedian Druski, who recently faced heavy criticism after appearing in white face at a NASCAR race, which many saw as racially insensitive, an X user said:Jayy(evm/acc) @JamopyperLINK@DailyLoud He did the white face, why’s no one trying to cancel him like druskiOthers also expressed similar feelings about what they saw as a two-sided approach to treating people in public based on their race and popularity.Sophie @boujieesophieLINK@DailyLoud Hope we maintain the energy if roles are reversedSwish @SwishmetaLINK@DailyLoud He wanna be white🕷️𝙻𝚘𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚒𝚏𝚎𝚛🕸️ @LoonThaGodLINK@DailyLoud Oh so he just retarded. That’s all he had to say. All these words for what..?Some listeners defended Young Thug as a musician who pushes creative limits, while others felt uncomfortable or outright angry.Picassos_baby @baby_picassosLINK@DailyLoud No you have to be talented and make music that truly transcends all barriers 🤷🏽‍♂️ let’s be real vanilla ice ain’t never been the biggestMasala.eth @Masala_0LINK@DailyLoud He doesn’t like his colour? Or maybe he thinks changing his skin colour will make him stay relevant lolMindyourbusiness @LasramineLINK@DailyLoud As someone that listen to his music's as soon as I saw his album cover I immediately blocked his musicsUY SCUTI is Young Thug's first full-length studio album in four years, with his previous one being his 2021 project Punk.Young Thug addresses the UY SCUTI cover on It’s Up There PodcastAs the backlash kept growing, Young Thug sat down with the It’s Up There podcast to explain his reasons behind the UY SCUTI cover. In the episode teaser posted by host Big Loon, Thug said the reason he depicted himself as a white man wasn’t about rejecting his race or making a political statement, but about pushing artistic limits.&quot;I think it was just, like, some funny s**t, but it's still serious to the point where I went with it. We always joked and played in my hood. 'N***a, you want to be the biggest, go white.' We just talking s**t... It's just a narrative that the world paint,&quot; he said.&quot;And we just going with the narrative... 'Michael Jackson went white for this,' we know that ain't true. We just go with the motions. It's just all fun. They always let the white people be the biggest. I love white people, too... We got big-a** artists too that's Black... I was just pushing the envelope a little bit.&quot;He made another statement clarifying his views on fame and perception in the entertainment industry.&quot;We having fun, it's music, and you shouldn't take it so serious. It's not like we can make it out alive, anyway. We all gon' die, no matter what. You got to choose to be happy and put in the world what you want and the legacy you want to create for yourself, 'cause that's what it's about.&quot;Young Thug also mentioned in his interview that the idea came from jokes among friends about how white artists are considered the biggest in the industry.Stay tuned for more updates.