  Young Thug ends his live performance outside the Fulton County Courthouse by telling Atlanta to "stop the violence" and be "anti-gang"

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Sep 29, 2025 10:45 GMT
2021 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty
Young Thug ends live performance asking Atlanta to be "anti-gang" (Image via Derek White/WireImage)

Young Thug recently performed live outside the Fulton County Courthouse on September 28, 2025, ending his set by urging Atlanta to "stop the violence" and be "anti-gang."

According to a clip of Thug's performance posted by @AkademiksTV on September 28, 2025, the rapper addressed the crowd, saying:

"Hey, listen. Stop the violence in this city, man. And y'all is much better together. Stop the violence. We pushing anti-gang, bro. We pushing anti guns, anti-gang. We pushing it. That's what we pushing."

The rapper continued:

"We ain't getting in trouble. We ain't doing none of that. That s*itdon't mean nothing. It don't help. It don't work. It always ain't bad. Anti-gang, man. Anti violence. We're not pushing that."
At another point in his concert, Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams, mentioned how he got rid of his problems, suggesting that the audience get rid of theirs. The Go Crazy rapper said he wants "everybody to be better" because "life is precious," adding that violence is not worth losing people over.

Thug's live performance outside the Fulton County Courthouse was also perceived positively by authorities. According to FOX 5's report on September 28, 2025, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, responsible for courthouse security, dubbed Thug's performance "an anti-violence, anti-gun, and anti-gang rally for his fans."

Sheriff Patrick Labat told the publication:

"Our community benefits if these powerful words touch just one young man or woman and keep them out of the court system and the Fulton County Jail."

Young Thug reveals Drake's advice to him following leaked jail calls

Young Thug appeared on the Pivot Podcast on September 26, 2025, where he shared the advice Drake gave him following the leak of multiple prison calls.

For the unversed, in one of the leaked calls between him and Mariah the Scientist, Thug criticized Drake for how he treated Metro Boomin after the latter's mother passed away. Thug claimed that Drake reached out to Boomin for a collaboration when he was going through a difficult time.

“Drake so stupid, he probably just sent some stupid condolences […] instead of giving the ni**a some wisdom or something real, you probably said some crazy stuff on the phone,” Thug said.
Sharing how Drake talked to him despite the leaked audio clip, Young Thug stated:

“Drake, the jail phones all that s*it came out, Drake text me, ‘Ni**a, I love you. Drop that music, bro. Let your music talk.'"

Thug also addressed how he never pillow talks with women but admitted that his time in prison following the YSL RICO trial left him stressed, which led to him commenting on his associates in the hip-hop industry.

“Damn, I was really on the phone talking about people. No girl in my entire life can tell you that I pillow talk with them. That s*it get to me every day, I was really on the phone like a pu**y.”

In other news, Young Thug recently released his fourth studio album, UY Scuti, on September 26, 2025. The album comprises 20 tracks and features artists like Cardi B, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, and Sexyy Red, among others.

