When was A Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys first aired? CBS to re-air show in late member Brian Wilson’s honor

CBS will re-air A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys on Sunday, June 15, 2025, from 9 pm ET/PT to honor the founding member Brian Wilson's death. The 82-year-old artist passed away on June 11, 2025. Wilson's family announced the musician's death via social media. However, they did not share the cause of his death or any other details.

A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys was recorded on February 8, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, three days after the 65th annual Grammy Awards. The special was first aired on CBS on April 9, 2023. The show was in honor of the band's 60th anniversary. The band has sold over 100 million records worldwide and is the recipient of the Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award.

According to Billboard's June 12, 2025, report, the show garnered 5.18 million viewers, the largest viewership since the April 21, 2020, special, A Grammy Salute to Prince.

More details on A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys

Mike Love and The Beach Boys Band perform at the 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - (Image via Getty)

According to the media outlet, various artists performed the band's classic songs at the CBS special, including Andy Grammer, Beck, Jim James, Brandi Carlile, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Fall Out Boy, Foster the People, Hanson, Norah Jones, Lady A, John Legend, Little Big Town, Luke Spiller, Taylor Momsen, Michael McDonald, Take 6, Mumford & Sons, My Morning Jacket, Pentatonix, LeAnn Rimes, St. Vincent, and Weezer.

According to Grammy's March 14, 2023, report, the CBS special featured guest appearances from Drew Carey, Tom Hanks, former chair of the Academy's board of trustees Jimmy Jam, Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, John Stamos, and Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr.

The Beach Boys members, the late Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, Bruce Johnston, and David Marks, were present at the A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys.

What did Beach Boys members say about Brian Wilson's passing?

Mark Love, one of the founding members of the band and Brian Wilson's cousin, posted a video montage on Instagram on June 12, 2025. In the caption of the post, he stated that the moment he sang together with Wilson as a kid, he knew there was something "otherworldly" about his musical talent.

"Brian Wilson wasn't just the heart of The Beach Boys—he was the soul of our sound. From the first time we sang together as kids in my living room, I knew there was something otherworldly in him. His musical gifts were unmatched. The melodies he dreamed up, the emotions he poured into every note—Brian changed the course of music forever," Love wrote.

On June 12, 2025, the band's member and Wilson's high school friend, Al Jardine, told the Los Angeles Times that the singer was a "visionary" and had shown exponential growth as an artist.

"We were very good friends and very successful in part because of his great talent. He had an amazing ability to compose, very simple things and very complex things, all at the same time. He was a visionary. We all grew up together musically, but he grew exponentially," Al Jardine said.

CBS will air the one-hour-27-minute-long special on June 15, 2025, at 9 pm ET/PT.

