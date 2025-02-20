  • home icon
  When did Ashley Martelle and Irv Gotti date? Taz's Angels member pays tribute to DJ calling their relationship the "happiest time in my life"

When did Ashley Martelle and Irv Gotti date? Taz's Angels member pays tribute to DJ calling their relationship the "happiest time in my life"

By Juhi Marzia
Modified Feb 20, 2025 11:31 GMT
Make A Wish VIP Experience At BET Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals - Source: Getty
Irv Gotti and Ashley Martelle at the Make A Wish VIP Experience At BET Awards (Image via Leon Bennett/WireImage)

Ashley Martelle, record producer Irv Gotti's ex-girlfriend, recently took to social media to pay tribute to the late Murder Inc. Records founder, who died on February 5, 2025, at the age of 54. According to Variety, his cause of death had yet to be confirmed by authorities, however, he reportedly had minor strokes in the months leading up to his death.

Ashley Martelle and Irv Gotti reportedly started dating in 2016, with the couple making public appearances at several awards shows, including the 2016 BET Awards.

On February 20, 2025, Martelle, a member of the model group Taz's Angels, took to her Instagram page to pen a lengthy tribute to Irv Gotti, calling their relationship "the happiest time of her life." Martelle, who had attached several pictures and videos of the couple to the post, further wrote:

"When me and Gotti were together it was full force non stop love. We made that very public and clear. We told everyone how much we loved each other. It was the happiest time in my life, I felt like I found my home with him and his family. As they all know. He raised the bar high.. he left big shoes to fill for any next man that would come in my life, because he was a man of his word."
She also called Irv Gotti her family, adding he always stepped up for her without her asking for anything. Martelle also wrote that the bond between her and Gotti "has never left or weakened," adding that it was "built off of the insane love" they had for each other.

In her tribute, she also said that she lost "a man that loved me to death," adding that she would never get over his passing. She concluded her message by writing:

"Today we Honored him, and I KNOW he was in heaven looking down, smiling at everyone who showed up. Smiling that I was with the family and Nee Nee again.. we showed up for you today. Love you IG. Always."
Irv Gotti and Ashley Martelle's relationship reportedly fractured after a private video of hers was leaked

Not much is known about Ashley Martelle and Irv Gotti's relationship, however, the two reportedly posted each other on social media frequently when they were dating in 2016. While it is unclear exactly when they broke up, the record producer confirmed he was no longer dating Martelle when he appeared on The Breakfast Club in June 2017, as reported by HipHop DX.

youtube-cover
In August 2016, an explicit video of Ashley Martelle engaging in oral s*x with an unnamed man was leaked on her Snapchat account. According to Hip Hop DX, the man in the video was reportedly Martelle's ex-boyfriend and not Irv Gotti.

Martelle revealed that the leaked video was causing conflict in her relationship with Irv Gotti on her Instagram following the incident, writing:

"That video was not meant for the public but for only me and my ex which is causing conflict with my current relationship w Irv."
She also claimed the video was an old one, adding that she was hacked by people who were looking to blackmail her for money. Martelle, who was 21 at the time, also wrote that she had made a mistake, continuing that she was looking to fix it now.

In her statement, she also claimed that the leaked video was causing her embarrassment, adding:

“Last night an old video of me what put out into the world and I can’t tell you how embarrassed I am. In over a period of time I’ve been dealing with hacking with my Snapchat and email. I haven’t slept all night trying to clear things up with Snap on how to get my account back and also my iCloud.”
In other news, Irv Gotti's funeral was held at the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral on February 19. According to Billboard, the service was reportedly attended by the late record producer's peers, including Ja Rule, Jay-Z, and Ashanti.

Edited by Ameen Fatima
