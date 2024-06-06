When did Britney Spears break up with Jason Trawick? Timeline explored as singer hangs out with ex-fiance during recent trip

Pop icon Britney Spears was recently spotted reconnecting with her ex-fiance Jason Trawick during a trip to Las Vegas, Nevada. On June 5, 2024, news broke that the pair were reportedly seen with Spears' brother, Bryan, at the Resorts World Las Vegas during a recent trip to Sin City.

Britney Spears was romantically involved with Jason Trawick, who formerly represented her at her talent agency, between 2009 and 2013. In January 2013, the pair announced their breakup via a statement to the People Magazine.

"As two mature adults, they came to the difficult decision to go their separate ways while continuing to remain friends. Trawick is no longer a co-conservator of Spears' estate, and the pop star has moved on to a new talent agency."

Britney Spears and Jason Trawick got engaged in 2011

According to MTV, Britney Spears met Jason Trawick through William Morris Endeavor Entertainment, where Trawick was employed as the pop star's agent. In June 2009, they began dating when Trawick was still her agent. They made their romance public when they walked together on the 2010 Grammy red carpet.

In May 2010, Trawick announced he would no longer be representing Spears, wanting to keep his personal and professional life separate. In a 2011 interview with Ryan Seacrest, Britney Spears opened up about her relationship, saying:

"We're really normal. We just like to watch movies; we work out a lot; we take walks."

The pop singer expressed her desire to marry again in an interview with Us Weekly, saying that Trawick always made her laugh and they had a great time together. She reiterated her wish to marry in a following interview with Harper's Bazaar, expressing her desire to have more kids. Spears has two sons from her previous marriage with Kevin Federline.

Spears and Trawick continued to show up at red carpet events hand-in-hand, appearing at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards where the pop star thanked her boyfriend during her acceptance speech for Best Pop Video for Till the World Ends.

The couple also starred in the singer's 2011 Criminal music video. In December 2011, Britney Spears posted a tweet that confirmed her engagement with Trawick. He was also the co-conservator for Spears' estate, along with her father, Jamie Spears.

According to Us Weekly, the couple announced they were ending their year-long engagement in January 2013, with Trawick resigning his role as her co-conservator.

"As this chapter ends for us a new one begins. I love and cherish her and her boys and we will be close forever.”

In 2021, rumors circulated that Britney Spears and Jason Trawick tied the knot before their breakup. But Trawick was quick to shut down the rumors that same year in a conversation with Exra's Billy Bush.

Britney Spears has been married three times. She was married for 55 hours to her childhood friend, Jason Alexander, during a New Year's trip to Las Vegas in 2004. In her 2023 memoir, The Woman In Me, Spears wrote the marriage occurred because she was drunk and bored.

She was married to her backup dancer, Kevin Federline, between 2004 and 2007. Federline is also the father of her two teenage sons, Sean and Jayden. In 2022, she married an American modern and fitness trainer, Sam Asghari, but the couple divorced in 2023.