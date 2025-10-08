  • home icon
When is Don't Fall in Love Fest 2025? Future, Saweetie, Neton Vega and more announced as headliners 

By Aditya Singh
Modified Oct 08, 2025 08:24 GMT
Future, Saweetie, and Neton Vega
Future, Saweetie, and Neton Vega (Image Source: Getty)

The Don't Fall in Love Fest, which made its debut last year, is back this year. It will take place at the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, California, on November 22, 2025.

Fuerza Regida's Jesús Ortiz Paz (JOP), who is also the CEO of Street Mob Records, started the Don't Fall in Love Fest in November last year. It took place in San Bernardino, California, with the likes of Lil Baby, Xavi, Luis R Conriquez, Los Ángeles Azules, and Kodak Black performing at the event.

JOP announced on Tuesday, October 7, that the fest is returning this year on November 22 at the same venue in partnership with Bobby Dee Presents. The artist lineup this year features a mix of rap music, música mexicana, and hip-hop.

JOP said in a press release:

“Don’t Fall in Love Fest is back, and we’re coming back with full force. Neton, Future, Chief Keef, Banda MS, música mexicana meets rap across two stages. No one has done anything like this before, and after last year’s success, we can’t wait for fans to come celebrate the music, the culture, and the energy with us.”
More about Don't Fall in Love Fest 2025, feat. Future, JOP, Neton, and more

The Don't Fall in Love fest debuted last year in November and garnered over 20,000 attendees in its first year. This year, the organizers are set to expand the stage. The Don't Fall in Love Fest 2025 will have two full production stages, with a club dome with DJs. It will have “state-of-the-art sound and lighting” to ensure the experience doesn't stop even late into the night.

Here is the full artist lineup for the fest:

  • FUTURE
  • FUERZA REGIDA
  • BANDA MS
  • LOS TUCANES DE TIJUANA
  • CHIEF KEEF
  • CLAVE ESPECIAL
  • VICTOR MENDIVIL
  • OSCAR MAYDON
  • SAWEETIE
  • LEGADO 7
  • SNOW THA PRODUCT
  • LINEA PERSONAL
  • MI BANDA EL MEXICANO
  • BANDA MACHOS
  • CHUYIN
  • BABY BASH
  • DJ QUIK
  • LIL' ROB
  • MC MAGIC
  • PEYSOH
  • J.I BANDZ
  • KINGMOSTWANTED

The tickets are on sale now on the Don't Fall in Love Fest 2025 website. The general admission tickets are priced at $263, GA+entry tickets start at $393, and VIP tickets are $688 each. There is a special discount for San Bernardino locals.

Moreover, a portion of the profits from the Don't Fall in Love fest will go towards charity, including immigration legal aid for the Latin community.

Fuerza Regida's JOP opens up about working hard after album, 111xpantia

Fuerza Regida released their ninth studio album, 111xpantia, on May 2 this year. It reached No. 1 on Billboard's 200 album charts, and it was the band's highest-charting album so far. They performed with it at New York's Madison Square Garden on June 20 and LA's Hollywood Bowl on June 21.

In an interview with USA Today, published on June 20, the band's frontman Jesús Ortiz Paz (JOP) credited their hard work for all their success. He said:

"We just keep on working hard, that's the key. We just act like we still haven't done anything − act like you haven't hit, act like you just started. I've been saying that since I started my career, we work harder than a lot of other artists out there, and that's why I think we're more successful."
The band also expressed its pride in highlighting the corrido genre of music, along with promoting Spanish music and Mexican culture.

Edited by Aditya Singh
