When did Drake debut as a musician? Career, net worth, accomplishments, and more explored as pop star turns 39

Drake, widely regarded as one of the greatest rappers of all time, turns 39 on Friday, October 24. The Canadian rapper has delivered some of the greatest hit songs over the years and outsold some icons like Eminem, Jay-Z, and 2Pac at times.

Drizzy has released nine solo studio albums, won five Grammy Awards, and delivered numerous No. 1-charting songs and albums. However, the rapper's journey in the entertainment industry started with a TV show. He starred as a child actor in Degrassi, a Canadian show, depicting the lives of some teenagers as they traverse high school.

In 2006, however, Drizzy released his first music project in the form of a mixtape, Room for Improvement. This marked his debut in the music industry, and he never looked back. He released another mixtape, Comeback Season, the following year, and quit Degrassi in 2008 to focus on rap.

In an interview with Complex, published on May 30, 2009, Drake spoke about how he got into rap, saying:

"How I got into rapping was, my dad was in jail for two years and he shared a cell with this dude who didn't really have anyone to speak to. So, he used to share his phone time with this dude and at the time I was probably 16 or 17, this dude was like 20 to 22, and he would always rap to me over the phone."

"After a while, I started to get into it, and I started to write my own sh*t down. And after a while, he would call me and we would just rap to each other," he added.

Drizzy has now become one of the greatest rappers of all time, and as per Celebrity Net Worth, he has a net worth of $400 million.

More about Drake's growth and achievements over the years

Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event (Image Source: Getty)

After quitting Degrassi, Drizzy released his third mixtape, So Far Gone, on February 13, 2009, which became a big hit. Not only did it make the rapper famous, but it also helped him quit the odd jobs he did to sustain himself.

In June 2009, Drake signed with Lil Wayne's label, Young Money, distributed through Republic Records. He then released his first studio album, Thank Me Later, on June 15, 2020. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and pushed Drizzy towards stardom.

He continued to deliver hit songs and albums post that. Hotline Bling (2015) and One Dance (2016) earned billions and millions of streams across platforms, respectively, and charted at No. 1.

Meanwhile, Drizzy won his Grammy award in 2012, receiving the Best Rap Album of the Year award for Take Care, released in 2011. Drizzy has won numerous awards post that, and broken multiple records as well.

In 2017, he released a documentary, The Carter Effect, marking his debut as a film producer. He is also an executive producer on the Emmy-winning show, Euphoria. The rapper has also been involved in one of the biggest high-profile feuds in rap history against Kendrick Lamar since early 2024.

In personal life, Drake is a father to Adonis Graham, whom he had with his ex-partner, Sophie Brussaux, in 2017. Meanwhile, he is also gearing up for the release of his new album, Iceman, later this year.

