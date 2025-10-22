"Shoutout to the ghost writers who wrote this" - Internet reacts to Drake dropping an entire rap verse when a fan DM'd him for a senior quote

A screenshot of Drake replying to a fan's request for a senior quote recently went viral on social media. On October 21, 2025, hip-hop X page @Kurrco posted a screenshot of an Instagram text thread between a fan and Drake, who goes by the handle @champagnepapi. In the image, the fan is seen texting the Canadian rapper to &quot;hook [them] up w a senior quote.&quot; Drake reportedly replied with a whole verse that read:&quot;Did there. Been that. Thanks for all the knowledge/ Seth move like liquid baby but Seth kept it solid/ 5 deep in the whip plotting on them dollas/ Me I'm sitting backseat stoned in the middle like a Olive/ Praying all the broskis can dodge life's problems/ Problem is more kids tryna go viral than go to college...&quot;The fan seemed shocked, writing that they were surprised the rapper replied to them. In response, Drake answered that the verse might be too long for a senior quote, to which the fan replied that they would try to convince the institute to let them keep it in its entirety.The screenshot was met with varied responses from netizens on X, with one user claiming that a ghostwriter wrote the verse.&quot;Shoutout to the ghost writers who wrote this idk who drake is tho.&quot;god blessing all da steppers @steppin_33kLINK@Kurrco shoutout to the ghost writers who wrote this idk who drake is tho🔥Several netizens echoed similar sentiments, jokingly adding that the ghostwriter &quot;cooked&quot; on the verse.23 @Seelfmade23LINK@Kurrco the ghostwriters really cooked on this oneNBA/Rap @PushinPNBALINK@Kurrco His writers answering his DM’sjb @sunsvalley1LINK@Kurrco streets still say he got ghostwriters thoMeanwhile, others claimed that the verse sounded AI-generated, alleging that ChatGPT generated the verse instead of the rapper.Skyy/MXG :3 @TheRealMXGYTLINK@Kurrco why does everything but the last line (even that) look ai generated 😭😭😭1600FILMZ @1600FILMZLINK@Kurrco ChatGpt a** verseStill Waiting for the &quot;Red Button&quot;😭😭 @1800s_CaesarLINK@Kurrco What a convenient time for Drake to respond with something. Bro used ChatGPT when he saw the beam reference track leaks going around.G.U. Danny^2 NeverKickAgain (blakeOFF) @C0LDVISIONZLINK@Kurrco yeah this is CHATGPTHowever, some fans claimed that the bars were &quot;tuff.&quot;green hoodie man @greenhoodiemanLINK@Kurrco olive bar tuff ngl 🫒Dr. Doom @allcapszoomLINK@Kurrco Even the first line is Goated.Drake will be celebrating his 39th birthday on October 24Drake, who is reportedly working on his upcoming album Iceman, will celebrate his 39th birthday on October 24, 2025. The rapper began his birthday week by posting a shirtless picture of himself on Instagram on October 19, 2025, with the caption:“Welcome to the era of every action has a reaction…video.&quot; The carousel post also featured a picture of Drizzy playing tennis, another shot of him with women, and a message proclaiming his love for mozzarella sticks. According to Billboard, rumors that the rapper recently visited the Bahamas circulated on social media. However, this has not been confirmed as of this article.Drizzy performing at Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert (Image via Getty)Meanwhile, Dave's Hot Chicken is also celebrating the rapper's upcoming birthday by gifting fans free chicken slider sandwiches. According to USA Today, the birthday giveaway will be from 11 am to 9 pm at any Dave's outlet on October 23. Customers are required to download the chain's app and scan the reward at the register in person to avail the giveaway.This is reportedly the third consecutive year the rapper has hosted a giveaway at Dave's for his birthday. This came after he invested in the restaurant chain in 2021. In a statement announcing this year's giveaway, CEO Bill Phelps said:“Each year, millions of fans visit us and post on social media about how Dave’s Hot Chicken blows their mind. We want to continue this tradition of taking care of our fans while celebrating our most famous investor, Drake. We hope everyone both at home and abroad will come out on October 23 for a slider on us.&quot;In other news, Drake recently suffered a legal blow after a judge dismissed his defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group. In the lawsuit, filed in January 2025, the Canadian rapper alleged that UMG defamed him by promoting Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us, which had claimed that the rapper was a &quot;certified p*dophile.&quot;On October 9, 2025, Judge Jeannette Vargas ruled that the allegations Lamar mentioned in his diss track were &quot;non-actionable opinion,&quot; and not facts, and therefore were not considered to be defamatory in nature. Following the verdict, the Canadian rapper and his legal team stated that they intend to appeal the ruling.