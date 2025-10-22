"Streamer of the year" - Fans react to Drake following Cuffem on Instagram after the latter livestreamed at NBA YoungBoy's concert

Fans online have reacted to Drake following streamer Cuffem on Instagram. This happened after the latter livestreamed NBA YoungBoy's latest concert, which is part of his ongoing Make America Slime Again tour.

For the unversed, YoungBoy's Make America Slime Again tour is the fourth concert tour of the rapper in support of his eighth studio album called MASA. The 42-show tour started on September 1, 2025, and is scheduled to conclude on November 12 in Seattle, Washington. It is also his first tour in half a decade, with the last one being 2020's Still Flexin, Still Steppin Tour.

On October 21, X user @scubaryan_ took to the social media platform to point out that Drake has officially followed Cuffem on Instagram. The post took both fanbases by storm, who flooded the comment section with their reactions. Some of the reactions are as follows:

asc 🦥 @ascinhiding @scubaryan_ streamer of the year

Better CallBot @CallBotCrypto @scubaryan_ Drake got the best scouting team in the game, man’s following generational talent before the industrycatches up. 🙌 🔥

Pearnivore @Pearnivore @scubaryan_ Drake understands the game better than any artist ever. Say what you want call him what you want but his ability to recognize relevant figures that are resonating to the new generation has kept him at the top of his industry for 2 decades. 📲🧠🧠🧠

One user waxed lyrical about the livestreamer, writing:

Awesome @icecyclone @scubaryan_ Cuffem really up now. Drake follows you, you certified 😂🔥

Spidy @Spidyman00 @scubaryan_ Drake really out here upgrading his comedy feed Cuffem deserves it 🔥

RileyTaugor 🏴 @RileyTaugor @scubaryan_ Cuffem is on a crazy run right now ngl

For the unversed, Cuffem (born Cameron Jordan) started his streaming career by posting Grand Theft Auto Online content. At present, he boasts over 212k followers on Twitch and over 158k followers on Kick. The 23-year-old also has 258 videos and over 50k followers on YouTube.

Cuffem opens up about not getting to meet NBA YoungBoy despite livestreaming concert

Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest - Source: Getty

On October 21, Cuffem took to X to express disappointment over not being able to meet NBA YoungBoy despite livestreaming his entire concert. Although the streamer didn't criticize YoungBoy, he asserted that the rapper wasn't able to distinguish between real and fake fans. He also claimed to have been working with YoungBoy since 2016.

Referring to NBA YoungBoy as "The Goat," he wrote:

"I understand you don’t know who’s real or fake just know I been with you since 2016 on audiomack. I’m not mad at all so many people coming out of no where to show fake love cus he on top now so I understand. Keep going top first show of many on god needed more songs."

The tweet has garnered over 170k impressions and 6.7k likes on X. Additionally, several fans have supported the 23-year-old and have raved about his livestreams in the comment section.

The same day, Adin Ross also tweeted about his disappointment after finding out that Cuffem wasn't allowed to meet NBA YoungBoy. However, he raved about the hospitality of the rapper's camp.

"YoungBoys entire camp showed nothing but love, and great hospitality. I’m glad cuffem got to feel the love too , him being a true yb fan. I was obviously bummed out for cuffem not seeing him, but one day when the time is right it’ll happen, W stream. w Akademiks," posted Adin Ross.

The post on X has been viewed over 234k times with fans dropping over 6.4k likes.

NBA YoungBoy's upcoming Make America Slime Again concert is scheduled to take place on October 24 at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh. From there, it will move to other prominent cities in the United States like Charlotte, Houston, Oklahoma City, San Diego before finally coming to an end at the Climate Pledge Arena in Washington's Seattle.

“He’s always so REAL and authentic”: Nicki Minaj shows love to NBA YoungBoy on X-Spaces

