"I might have to go to Twitch": Adin Ross alleges Kick "capped" his viewership

Adin Ross has alleged that Kick, the livestreaming platform he co-owns, &quot;capped&quot; his viewership during the press conference he hosted for the upcoming Brand Risk 10 boxing event. On October 2, 2025, a 52-second clip from Adin Ross' Just Chatting and IRL broadcast surfaced on X.In it, the Boca Raton, Florida-born personality expressed his belief that the Stake-backed livestreaming platform had &quot;capped&quot; his live concurrent viewers. While claiming that he &quot;really might have to move to Twitch&quot; to broadcast his influencer boxing event, Adin Ross said:&quot;I ain't going to lie, chat, they might have capped my viewers. I might have to go to Twitch. S**t! I had 20,000 viewers, chat, for like, the longest time. I've never had that many... Yeah, I don't know, chat. Now they see Rainbet f**k with this s**t. Now I don't know. Some weird s**t. So, I really might have to move to Twitch, bro.&quot;The 24-year-old also appeared to issue an ultimatum to Kick, stating that he intended to give them a &quot;day to fix this s**t,&quot; and that if they did not &quot;give him their word,&quot; he would livestream his event on Twitch:&quot;I'mma keep it a buck, I'mma give 'em like a day to fix this s**t and give me their word. If not, I am probably going to Twitch and do this. Just being honest. Just being honest 'cuz they're not going to front page me like they always do. And, at the end of the day, it's like, bro, do they want to push me as the creator, or do they only not want to push me because of the casino? It's like make up your mind. Are you team Kick or are you team Stake? So, that's what I'm kind of looking at here. And it goes to all my other friends.&quot;&quot;Y'all know it's wrong&quot; - Adin Ross says he and his community &quot;made Kick&quot; after alleging that the platform &quot;capped&quot; his viewershipAfter Adin Ross alleged that Kick &quot;capped&quot; his live viewership, he claimed that he and his community &quot;made&quot; the livestreaming platform into &quot;what it is.&quot; He added:At the end of the day, guys, as we came into this s**t, we made Kick what it is, and so did my community. So, that's it. That's it. So, that's it! 'Twitch is a**.' Well, I don't want to do it. You guys know I love Kick. I'm team Kick. But y'all know it's wrong, bro. Y'all know it's stupid. Y'all know it's wrong. So, we'll see. We'll see. I hope that they can fix it. They should be able to fix it. But yeah, I'm very big in conspiracies. You can call me crazy, but I don't care.&quot;Readers can access Adin Ross' Kick VOD (Video on Demand) by clicking here [Timestamp - 01:45:25].In other news, American rapper Young Thug recently appeared as a guest on Adin Ross' livestream, during which he called out streamers for being &quot;too egotistical.&quot;