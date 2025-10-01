"Crazy how rappers are preaching unity": Fans react as Young Thug calls out streamers for being "too egotistical" on Adin Ross' stream

  • home icon
By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Oct 01, 2025 09:22 GMT
Young Thug calls out streamers for being "too egotistical" on Adin Ross' stream (Image via AdinRoss/Kick)

American rapper Young Thug has garnered attention on social media after calling out streamers for being "too egotistical" on Kick star Adin Ross' livestream. On September 30, 2025, X user @scubaryan_ shared a minute-long video from Adin Ross' collaboration with Young Thug, in which the musician voiced his belief that streaming industry personalities are "too egotistical."

While claiming that content creators such as Adin Ross, Kai Cenat, Ragnesh "N3on," and Duke Dennis should collaborate and invite rappers for a "big a**" stream, Young Thug said:

"Yes, so y'all tripping. I think it's ego. Y'all n***** too egotistical. Bruh, as young kids, young people in this world, y'all need that glow up and boss up, and you know... it's cool to go alone, but it's always fun when everybody linked. You, Kai, N3on, f**king [unintelligible], motherf**king Duke. All y'all supposed to be, like, y'all supposed to do, like, some s**t where y'all just call all the rappers, and then y'all just have, like, a big a** stream. Like a stream festival."
Several fans on X have shared their thoughts on Young Thug's comments, and they had a lot to say.

"crazy how rappers (are) preaching unity now but been beefing over features since myspace days 💀" X user @yunuykissesxo wrote.
"Thug lowkey right tho 😭 too much ego in streaming, they could break the internet together if they linked up." X user @Damilare273 posted.
"Adin Ross burned all his bridges and now using rappers to help him get his friendships back💔" X user @ClipHazard remarked.
"Kai has been collabing with large streamers, he did marathons with speed, caseoh, and has had other streamers like PBM, and more." X user @SivhL commented.

Young Thug says some streamers "don't want to work" or "hate" other content creators

The video posted by X user @scubaryan_ continued, with Young Thug saying that some streamers "don't want to work" with each other, and that some content creators "hate" one another.

He added:

"All y'all run this s**t. But it's just, like, it's so different because it's like some of y'all want to be the biggest, some of y'all don't want to work with each other, some of y'all, like, hating. It's just... we can't let like... people who we sign deals with and people who we do business with, we can't let them stop us from..."
In other streamer news, LeBron James appeared as a guest on the final day of Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 subathon and cut his dreadlocks live on stream.

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

