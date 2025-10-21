DJ Akademiks claims NBA YoungBoy wants to interview Drake 

DJ Akademiks recently claimed that rapper NBA YoungBoy wanted to interview Drake, with whom he is rumored to have a feud. For the uninitiated, in May 2023, YoungBoy dissed Drake on the song F**k The Industry Pt. 2 for his association with Lil Durk, who has a long-standing feud with YoungBoy. Drake seemingly dissed him back in the song 8AM In Charlotte, released in October 2023.During an appearance on Adin Ross' recent Kick livestream, dated October 20, 2025, DJ Akademiks claimed that YoungBoy expressed his interest in doing an interview with Drake. Referring to YoungBoy by his nickname Top, Akademiks said:&quot;Top told me, Top was like, Drake know this, Top was like, 'Yo I wanna do an interview with Drake'...I passed the message on to Drake. This was like two weeks ago...I love both artists. Bro, he be hating on his whole career, he wanna do this s**t now...he's trying to do it the right way...I don't know what the conversation would be.&quot;Exploring NBA YoungBoy's supposed beef with DrakeNBA YoungBoy's rumored feud with Drake stemmed from the Canadian rapper's connection with Lil Durk. According to HipHop DX, Durk and Youngboy began beefing on and off since the death of Durk's labelmate King Von in 2020, who was fatally shot during an altercation with Quando Rando, one of Youngboy's affiliates, and his associates.In May 2023, NBA YoungBoy took shots at Drake, J. Cole, and Lil Yachty in the song F**k The Industry Pt. 2, from his album Richest Opp. In the song's first verse, he alleged that he spoke to the Canadian rapper on FaceTime, adding that he was irked when he found out Drake supported Lil Durk. Calling Drake his &quot;enemy,&quot; he rapped:&quot;B***h, I send them hitters to hit at you, boy, don't say s**t to me/Talk to Drake, cross FaceTime, he wasn't feelin' me/ Told me that he f**k with Durk, damn, that s**t was gettin' to me/Told me that he like the s**t I'm doin', but can't do s**t with me/So when we cross our ways, f**k what you say, b***h, you my enemy.&quot;Days after this song was released, J. Prince and Birdman reportedly visited the rapper while he was under house arrest in Utah for a 2021 gun charge in Los Angeles in an attempt at a reconciliation with Drake. For context, NBA YoungBoy had name-dropped J. Prince on F**k The Industry Pt. 2, rapping, &quot;Go ask J. Prince, I'll kill your daddy, b***h, I ain't worried, n***a.&quot;On May 17, 2023, J. Prince took to Instagram to post a picture of himself with YoungBoy and Birdman, addressing the situation in a lengthy caption. Prince wrote that he advised YoungBoy to remove Drake's name from his enemy list, writing:“To the lil homie, as I said to you privately, I say to you publicly that Drake is my son, he roll with me. Therefore, I think it’s a good idea to take him off your enemy list because the truth of the matter is that we got nothing but love for Durk and your accomplishments. When I put Drake on that facetime call with you, my intent was for y’all to move forward, not backwards.&quot;NBA YoungBoy at the MASA TOUR in Atlanta, Georgia (Image via Getty Images)In October 2023, Drake released his album For All The Dogs, in which he supposedly dissed NBA YoungBoy on the track 8AM In Charlotte, rapping:“You young boys take some of that money and set it aside/ Not havin’ enough to pay your tax is a federal crime.&quot;Following this, NBA YoungBoy seemingly hit back at Drake on Instagram, writing, “Try again b***h a** n***a. And stop sucking that boy d*ck he know I’m gone cutthroat the f**k out. Record my d*ck n***a, you a h*e,&quot; as reported by Hot 97.Additionally, Drake's For All The Dogs reportedly contained another diss at NBA YoungBoy, this time from J. Cole, who was featured on the track First Person Shooter. Notably, this song is believed to have been the catalyst for the 2024 feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, after Cole name-dropped Lamar and dubbed himself, Drake, and Lamar as the &quot;big three&quot; of the rap industry.&quot;N***as so thirsty to put me in beef/ Dissectin' my words and start lookin' too deep/ I look at the tweets and start suckin' my teeth/ I'm lettin' it rock 'cause I love the mystique/ I still wanna get me a song with YB/ Can’t trust everything that you saw on IG/ Just know if I diss you, I made sure you know that I hit you like I’m on your caller ID,&quot; Cole rapped about YoungBoy.NBA YoungBoy is currently on his &quot;Make America Slime Again Tour,&quot; aka the &quot;MASA Tour.&quot; He is scheduled to begin the European leg of his tour with the first show in Birmingham on October 22, 2025.