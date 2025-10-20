Why is Lil Durk in prison? Rapper shares message to fans while celebrating birthday in jail

Lil Durk reportedly shared a message to his fans on his birthday on Sunday, October 19. The rapper is in jail for alleged plotting the murder of Quando Rondo in 2022, which led to the killing of his cousin instead.

Lil Durk, whose real name is Durk Devontay Banks, was arrested in October 2024 for alleged murder-for-hire of Quando Rondo. The charges against him alleged that he flew a crew from Chicago to Los Angeles to attack Rondo in 2022. However, a shooting at a gas station led to the death of Rondo's cousin, Saviay’a “Lul Pab" Robinson.

Lil Durk has been in jail since then, with his trial set to start in January 2026. Amidst this, the rapper reportedly sent a message to his fans as he turned 33 on Sunday, October 19. As caught by Kurrco, he said:

"My father had briefed me on what's going on. I wanted to let y'all know that I'm proud of y'all, for the sake of Allah. I love y'all. I'm doing better, man. We all got second chances and, you know, I just want to let y'all know that we with y'all one hundred percent."

"When I get out of here, inshallah, I'ma leave back out. I want to go over there and see y'all and be with y'all. Get y'all brothers all together. I love y'all," he added.

Banks, meanwhile, released his ninth studio album, Deep Thoughts, on March 28 this year.

Lil Durk's lawyers file to dismiss his alleged murder-for-hire charges

The rapper's attorneys have filed to have his case dismissed, alleging that the prosecutors are hiding evidence necessary for a fair trial. The prosecutors allege that Lil Durk plotted the attempt to murder on Quando Rondo and arranged ski masks, vehicles, and weapons for the attackers. They claim he allegedly promised them music deals and money for the job.

However, one of Durk's attorneys, Drew Findling, has claimed that the case should be dismissed, staying (via All Hip Hop's exclusive report on October 6):

“While the Indictment alleges that the co-conspirators carried out various acts ‘at the direction of’ Mr. Banks—flying to Los Angeles; tracking, stalking, and attempting to kill [Quando Rondo] by gunfire; and procuring the firearms and equipment used to do so—it fails to give any specifics. When, where, how, and to whom did Mr. Banks give these alleged directions? To ensure the basic fairness of this trial, the defense is entitled to know.”

Findling further added:

“What the Indictment fails to tell us are the very things the defense is entitled to know: the ‘operative facts’ underlying the government’s theories of Mr. Banks’ guilt. There is no allegation here that Mr. Banks physically participated in the stalking and shooting at issue.”

The defense attorneys have filed to dismiss the case or to urge the court to force the prosecutors to provide the required details. The trial for this motion will take place before U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald in Los Angeles on November 18, 2025.

