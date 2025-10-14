Adin Ross and NBA YoungBoy concert controversy explored

Kick star Adin Ross has garnered attention on social media after he and his friends were denied entry to NBA YoungBoy's concert. On October 13, 2025, Adin Ross hosted a special livestream, along with his friends, including Livingston &quot;DJ Akademiks,&quot; Cameron &quot;Cuffem,&quot; and Shnaggyhose, to attend NBA YoungBoy's concert.However, things took a turn at the one-hour mark of the IRL broadcast when the 25-year-old and his associates were denied entry to the &quot;Right Foot Creep&quot; star's event because, according to a security personnel, Ross did not have enough passes for everyone in his entourage. After spending a few minutes trying to resolve the situation, the Boca Raton, Florida-born personality and his crew left the premises.At the one-hour-31-minute mark of the livestream, Adin Ross addressed the community after not being able to livestream from NBA YoungBoy's concert by saying:&quot;Chat, all y'all get mad and s**t. You guys can just get mad at me. I swear, y'all can get mad at me. I'll take accountability for it. It's on me, bro. Bro, [unintelligible], you're not listening to me, bro. You're not listening to me, bro. You know I can't. Everyone has their s**t tight, and we're wearing one wristband. We're also waiting for 30 minutes, bro. That's it. It's nobody's fault. It's nobody's issue. It's nobody's fault. That's it. No cap. Let's just cut the stream. Yeah, you got it? Yeah. Let's cut the stream. I'm sorry, chat. I know you all are getting mad at me anyway. So, I'll be... again, I take accountability for that. I'm sorry.&quot;Readers can access the streamer's IRL livestream on October 13, 2025, by clicking here [Timestamp - 01:31:11].&quot;It's my L, I'm sorry&quot; - Adin Ross apologizes to his community after not being able to livestream from NBA YoungBoy's concertOn the same day (October 13, 2025), Adin Ross took to his alternate X handle, @AR15thed3mon, to apologize to his community for not being able to livestream from NBA YoungBoy's concert.In a now-deleted X post, the Kick ambassador wrote:&quot;I take full on accountability yall, its my L I'm sorry. I asked for all my ppl it got approved, we show up waiting outside, and security got in it with my ppl. if coming too deep was an issue l would've 100% respected that. I'm sorry to you guys and to cuffem yall can be on my a**.The streamer's now-deleted X post from his alternate account on X (Image via @AR15thed3mon)Adin Ross made headlines on October 9, 2025, when he commented on the Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; dog collar controversy by saying that &quot;someone needs to arrest&quot; the Turkish-American personality.