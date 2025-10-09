"How is this guy even on Twitch?": Adin Ross says 'someone needs to arrest' HasanAbi amid dog collar controversy

  • home icon
By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Oct 09, 2025 10:09 GMT
&quot;What a horrible person&quot;: Adin Ross says
Adin Ross says 'someone needs to arrest' HasanAbi (Image via @hasanthehun and @adinross/X)

Kick ambassador Adin Ross has spoken up about the recent controversy involving Hasan Piker, also known as "HasanAbi," wondering "how is he even on Twitch," adding that "someone needs to arrest" him. For those out of the loop, HasanAbi has been in the headlines since October 8, 2025, when a video of him reprimanding his pet dog Kaya went viral, in which she was also heard yelping in pain.

Adin Ross watched the viral video on his Kick stream, and upon hearing the dog yelp, he said:

"What a horrible person, bro. Horrible! Like, all s**t aside, bro, it's not funny at all. He expects his dog to sit in the background of his streams for seven hours, talking about nonsense. What a piece of s**t, dude. How is this guy even on Twitch? I'm not even joking. Poor dog. Poor f**king dog. Someone needs to come arrest Hasan. Needs to arrest Hasan, for the fact that he has his dog sitting on the bed all stream, for like, as a prop for background. How is Sneako banned? Right? How is Ice Poseidon banned, when this dog abuser isn't?"
Adin Ross calls HasanAbi "bottom of the barrel" while reacting to his viral clip

Adin Ross continued to watch the video in which HasanAbi reprimanded his pet dog, Kaya. After hearing the 34-year-old say that his dog "didn't want to come over to see what's up," and that she "just wanted to roam" around his house, Ross remarked:

"It's just so disgusting. You have a big dog and a big $5,000,000 house in LA. You have a $5,000,000 crib in LA, and your dog can't leave the bed while you stream? What type of piece of s**t are you? God, you're bottom of the barrel! You f**king suck! Holy s**t! Goddamn! Let the dog wander around your house, go to the bathroom. She's going to sit on her bed, tries to leave, and you shock your dog? Bro, are you out of your f**king mind?! There's another clip? Let me see."
Adin Ross went on to say that he "predicted" that something about HasanAbi would eventually surface:

"I'm not even joking, though, chat. Bro, I told you guys, I predicted this two years ago, chat. I told you, Hasan, there's some s**t about him that we don't know about. Guys, listen, the people that are not authentic about mistakes and about s**t, I'm telling you, there's always some weird s**t. And it makes sense why he is a dog abuser. Look at him!"
In other news, YouTuber Charles "MoistCr1TiKaL" called HasanAbi "disingenuous" in a video discussing the streamer's dog collar controversy.

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Edited by Aarnesh Shrivastava
