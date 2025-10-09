"It looks like you shock your dog": MoistCr1TiKaL explains why HasanAbi is "disingenuous" amid dog collar controversy

YouTuber Charles "MoistCr1TiKaL" has called Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" "disingenuous" for saying that people who believe he used a shock collar on his dog are "bad people" and "grifters." In a YouTube video titled Crazy Day on Twitch, MoistCr1TiKaL commented on HasanAbi facing animal abuse allegations after a clip went viral in which he was seen reprimanding his dog, Kaya, with the animal eventually yelping in pain before going to her bed.

At the 13-minute mark, MoistCr1TiKaL stated that the situation could have been "quickly" resolved if Hasan had shown the type of collar his dog wore. While claiming that the situation was "brushed off" by the Turkish-American personality and his community, Charles said:

"You could easily just come out and f**king slam-jam thank you ma'am on them just being like, 'Nope, it's not a shock collar. Look! Here you go. The proof is in the pudding. Behold!' Like, it'd be so quick. So simple, and it would be irrefutable. But that didn't happen yesterday. Instead, it was kind of brushed off as like, 'You've got to be f**king stupid to think that, you know, Hasan would shock his dog on stream.' And he just kind of propped it up as like, 'The only people that would believe this are, like, bad people in the first place or, like, you know, grifters.' This kind of thing. And I just find that to be just so disingenuous because most people are going to see this, and it looks like you shock your dog."

"Before she yelps out in pain, you roll your eyes, you look at something off-screen" - MoistCr1TiKaL comments on HasanAbi's actions in the viral video where he reprimanded his pet dog, Kaya

After MoistCr1TiKaL explained why he believed HasanAbi was "disingenuous" amid the dog collar controversy, he commented on the political commentator's actions in the viral video, in which he was seen reprimanding his pet dog, Kaya.

Claiming that HasanAbi 'clearly reached off-screen' before the dog yelped, the Florida native remarked:

"Given how annoyed you are with your dog, and right before she yelps out in pain, you roll your eyes, you look at something off-screen, you clearly are, like, you are reaching off-screen. That is very clear. And then the dog yelps, while you were still annoyed, and then instead of doing, like, I feel like most dog owners would do, like, check to see, like, is everything all right? Why'd she just yelp in pain? Instead of doing that, calling her a baby, and mentioning how spoiled she is about roaming the house? Like, that doesn't compute." (Timestamp - 13:55)

As of this writing, HasanAbi has not responded to MoistCr1TiKaL's comments.

