What are the allegations against HasanAbi? "Animal cruelty" accusations explored

Political Twitch streamer Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; has garnered attention on social media after allegations of &quot;animal cruelty&quot; surfaced against him. On October 7, 2025, a one-minute-two-second video from his Just Chatting livestream was shared on X and Reddit. In it, while the political commentator interacted with his live audience, he appeared to reprimand his pet dog, Kaya.After telling his dog to &quot;go back and stop,&quot; the animal seemed to yelp and sat down.When HasanAbi's attention was drawn to his Twitch chat, where one of his viewers stated that he was making Kaya &quot;stressed,&quot; the content creator responded:&quot;Kaya, please just f**king go back (the dog yelps)! Just stop! Jesus Christ! What are you doing? You're being such a baby! It's just... 'You're making her stressed.' She just literally is so incredibly spoiled from my mom. No, she doesn't want to come over here to see what's up. She just wants to f**king roam the house because she got to roam the house when I was gone, and she needs to literally have the same structured regimented... 'I think that clip went to Trump's big baby desk immediately.' I hate everything. I just... I hate everything.&quot;The clip has gone viral, garnering millions of views across Reddit and X. H3 Podcast host, Ethan Klein, has shared his thoughts on HasanAbi's alleged actions, accusing him of &quot;animal cruelty.&quot;Klein expressed his belief that the Turkish-American personality &quot;activated the shock collar,&quot; writing:&quot;Horrifying animal cruelty caught on camera by Hasan as he activates her shock collar for one tiny step off of her bed. She cries in pain, poor baby. I always thought it was extremely bizarre that his young energetic puppy never took a step off her bed. That has to be the result of some brutally strict training.&quot;Ethan Klein's Instagram Story, in which he accused HasanAbi of &quot;animal cruelty&quot; (Image via instagram.com/stories/h3h3productions)xQc believes there's a &quot;98%&quot; chance that HasanAbi allegedly activated a shock collar on his dog Kaya on livestreamTwitch and Kick streamer Felix &quot;xQc&quot; has voiced his belief that there is a &quot;98%&quot; chance that HasanAbi allegedly activated a shock collar on his dog, Kaya, live on stream. While analyzing the viral video mentioned above in slow motion, xQc said:&quot;I'm not even going to be a hater. I'm giving it a fair chance. (xQc watches HasanAbi's video in slow motion) Hand over... about to press... still moving... now goes forward, I'm assuming, probably has, let's say, a Steam Deck. Right? Hand forward. Now this is awkward now. Now his hand is going forward. See? A little bit more. Bang! It would be in the next three frames. Chat, the likeliness of this being is like 98%. I'm not even being weird. You see the arm movement? Right?&quot;The French-Canadian personality then stated that he would &quot;take back&quot; his claims under the following conditions:&quot;Looking... now more arm movement. No more arm movement now. A little bit more, tiny bit more, a little bit more, it stops now! Guys, 99%! 99%! But if not, I will take it all back because it would be weird of me to accuse somebody like that. I'm just going with what originally people said. People were saying, 'Hey, his dog has a shock collar,' I think that's not okay. I think that's kind of crazy.&quot;&quot;Using your dog as a prop to seem more friendly&quot; - Tectone says he is &quot;beyond disgusted&quot; while commenting on the situation involving HasanAbiGacha games streamer John &quot;Tectone&quot; has also commented on the situation involving HasanAbi's alleged actions towards his dog, saying that he was &quot;beyond disgusted.&quot; While claiming that the 34-year-old &quot;uses his dog as a prop to seem more friendly,&quot; Tectone said:&quot;I always wondered how Hasan kept his dog behind him all stream. It’s because he’s been using a shock collar on a setting so high that his dog F**KING SCREAMS when he uses it. Using your dog as a prop to seem more friendly relatable and down to earth when in reality The dog isn’t sitting there of his own volition but stays there out of fear I am beyond disgusted. F**k this man’s whole existence.&quot;TECTONE 🇺🇸 @TectoneLINKI always wondered how Hasan kept his dog behind him all stream. It’s because he’s been using a shock collar on a setting so high that his dog F**KING SCREAMS when he uses it. Using your dog as a prop to seem more friendly relatable and down to earth when in reality The dogHasanAbi has yet to respond to the allegations of &quot;animal cruelty.&quot;