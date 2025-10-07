"Is he retiring?": xQc, MrBeast, and more streamers react to LeBron James' cryptic "The Second Decision" video

Popular streamers and content creators have shared their thoughts on LeBron James' cryptic &quot;The Second Decision&quot; video. For those unaware, on Monday, October 6, 2025, LeBron James took to X and Instagram to share a ten-second clip, in which he teased a major announcement, labeling it &quot;The Second Decision.&quot;This announcement is scheduled to be made on October 7, 2025, at 12 PM EST / 11 AM CT / 4 PM GMT.Twitch and Kick streamer Felix &quot;xQc&quot; was perplexed by the Los Angeles Lakers' power forward's social media post, speculating whether he intended to announce his retirement on October 7, 2025. The French-Canadian personality added:&quot;Huh? What does that even mean? Why? Is he retiring? I don't get it. I don't get it! What is this? Guys, he's going to Cleaveland? He's going to Kick?! Guys, stop baiting me. 'He might say this might be his last year.' Oh, to the (Toronto) Raptors, chat? No shot! Guys, is he coming home?! No, hold on. Chat, the whole banter between him and Drake was all fake to promote the Toronto signing. Chat?&quot;The most subscribed YouTuber, Jimmy &quot;MrBeast,&quot; commented on LeBron James' X post by writing:&quot;You’re becoming a full time YouTuber?&quot; MrBeast wrote in his X post.&quot;He's doing onlyf*ns&quot; - Streamer EsfandTV, Kick, and Marques Brownlee react to LeBron James' &quot;The Second Decision&quot; video posted on XIn addition to xQc and MrBeast, Twitch content creator and co-founder of streamer collective OTK (One True King), EsfandTV, commented on LeBron James' &quot;The Second Decision&quot; video that was posted on X, saying:&quot;He's doing onlyf*ns&quot; EsfandTV wrote in his X post.Kick, the Stake-backed livestreaming platform and competitor to Twitch, quote-tweeted the 40-year-old's social media post and shared one emoji:&quot;🤫&quot; Kick shared in its X post.Popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee, also known as &quot;MKBHD,&quot; suggested that James &quot;launch his second career as a YouTuber&quot;:&quot;There's never been a better time to launch your second career as a YouTuber&quot; Marques Brownlee wrote in his X post.Furthermore, Twitch streamer and FaZe Clan member Rani &quot;Stable Ronaldo&quot; commented on LeBron James' post by writing, &quot;See you tomorrow for the subathon, Bron.&quot;