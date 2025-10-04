"You f**king trash small person": xQc goes off at Stable Ronaldo after latter called him out for not attending FaZe Subathon

Twitch and Kick star Felix &quot;xQc&quot; has called Rani &quot;Stable Ronaldo&quot; a &quot;f**king trash small person&quot; after the FaZe Clan member called him out for not attending the ongoing FaZe Subathon. At the 11-minute mark of his livestream on October 3, 2025, xQc discovered a post on his official X Community, The Jungle, in which Stable Ronaldo called him out by saying:&quot;Yo, can this dude, xQc, by the way, stop being a f**king c**k rider. He was supposed to come. I tried calling him 10 times to come to the f**king subathon, bro. And this motherf**ker don't be answering, bro. Motherf**ker's a d**k rider, just a f**king c**k muncher.&quot;In response, the former Overwatch pro referred to the 22-year-old as a &quot;loser&quot; for appearing to be in a &quot;bad mood&quot; and &quot;sleepy&quot; while hosting the subathon. He remarked:&quot;Yo, buddy, if you're going to be in a bad mood, okay? And you're going to be sleepy and s**t and f**king mumble like that all your stream. You want to do a subathon? Just instead do 10-hour streams every day, and actually get some sleep! You f**king loser. You f**king fatso. You f**king brokie. You f**king poor! You f**king trash small person. Little, little person, buddy! Yo, they call it a subathon, back in my days, I used to call it going live, buddy. Yo, don't even bother. Don't even bother. If you're going to act like this, dude, bro, you're not even an arm's length. You feel me?&quot;Timestamp - 00:11:12Not the first time xQc has gone off at Stable Ronaldo over a subathon hosted by FaZe ClanIn December 2024, FaZe Clan hosted the &quot;FaZemas&quot; subathon after Kai Cenat concluded his Mafiathon 2 event. During a gaming collaboration, xQc chastised Stable Ronaldo for hosting &quot;s**t-tier garbage&quot; immediately after Kai Cenat finished his subathon.He said:&quot;F**king live all day, s**t-tier garbage to f**king put ad rev up the wazoo because of Q4, you f**king robber! You f**king thief. You stealer. You shameless stealer. You stealer, robber, ad runner. Brother, I wanted to watch eight minutes of content, I was hit with 18 minutes of ads! How does it make any sense? Bro, I need a time machine to watch your stream! Bro, I need 18 minutes to watch the content. It makes no sense.&quot;In other news, xQc recently claimed that one of his Twitch viewers developed a popular Spotify feature and stated that the &quot;talent that came out of his chat room is generational.&quot;