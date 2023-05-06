“Kaya is going to be taller than Valkyrae” - Fans react as HasanAbi learns about his dog's breed

Popular Twitch streamer, Hasan "HasanAbi," recently adopted a mixed-breed dog named Kaya and decided to conduct a breed identification test to learn more about her ancestry. Kaya is a mixed-breed dog that Hasan had been planning to adopt for quite some time after his previous dog, Fish, passed away in 2020 due to liver cancer.

The results of the test indicated that Kaya is a mix of three different breeds - Chow Chow, Tibetan Mastiff, and Saint Bernard. Hasan's reaction to the test results was humorous, likely due to the amusing nature of the findings.

One user in the popular r/LivestreamFail community reacted by taking a dig at Rachell "Valkyrae's" short height:

"Kaya is going to be taller than Valkyrae"

"How do you get a Saint Bernard to f**k a Chow Chow?" - HasanAbi's hilarious reaction to the test results

Recently, HasanAbi became involved in supporting dog shelters by funding the adoption of many individuals who were interested in owning a pet dog. Following the adoption of his new dog Kaya, he became curious about her lineage and decided to explore her ancestry by performing a breed identification test. Reacting to the test results, he stated:

"One parent is a Chow Chow, the other parent is a Tibetan Mastiff, and then another parent is a Saint Bernard. How do you get a Saint Bernard to f**k a Chow Chow?"

Timestamp: 04:32:27

The streamer also read out the degree to which each dog contributed to Kaya:

"23.7% Chow Chow, 28.1% Saint Bernard and 48.2% Tibetan Mastiff. 100% Kaya. There it is."

He was, however, reminded that the Chow Chow didn't actually copulate with the Saint Bernard, but rather that the latter was Kaya's grandparent.

Here's what fans said

Numerous fans of Hasan shared their thoughts and reactions to Kaya on the popular LSF subreddit. Some speculated that she would grow up to be a large dog, while others simply commented on how adorable she looked. Here are some notable reactions:

On March 19, HasanAbi announced during one of his streams that he would cover all the adoption fees for dogs at the shelters he visited on stream. This selfless act received widespread admiration and appreciation, earning Hasan love and praise from many.

