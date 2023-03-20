"Way to pay it forward!": Fans praise HasanAbi for pledging to pay adoption fees for dogs at shelters he visits on stream

HasanAbi is being praised by his fans for pledging to pay all adoption fees at the various dog shelters he will be visiting on stream today, March 20, as he tries to adopt a dog for himself.

The social commentator is doing an IRL stream today where he will be going to multiple canine shelters with fellow streamers Leslie "Fuslie" and Miyoung "Kkatamina" in search of a dog. While visiting the first place, the streamer revealed his plans to pay the adoption fees for all the puppies in an effort to help adopters being held back financially.

Fans have lauded HasanAbi's efforts with messages such as these:

"Kind gesture of him to do. And a welcoming surprise to others who may come to adopt and see the fee was waived. What a way to pay it forward."

Redditor commending the streamer for his charitable efforts (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

HasanAbi explains why he is paying the adoption fees for all the dogs

The Twitch streamer explained to his audience that while he was planning on adopting one puppy, he still wanted to help the others. To do that, his idea was to pay for all their adoption fees because he himself would not be able to look after so many pets. HasanAbi also mentioned that this would help those who can't afford to pay the required amount to get the pets they desire, saying:

"One hurdle in a lot of these places, you know? One hurdle that many people can't overcome is at least the adoption fees. So, while I cannot adopt all of these puppies, I wanted to at the very least pay the adoption fee for every single puppy in this facility."

The streamer also promised to pay the adoption fees at the shelters he visits after the first one, saying:

"And I'm going to do that at all of the other places that we go to as well, hopefully, if they let us. So I talked to them ahead of time, um, when the cameras were outside and we are going to go do that right now."

Reddit reactions to the clip

Here are some more Reddit reactions to the streamer's announcement:

Fans joking about the hate Piker gets (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Some also raised some valid points about the need for adoption fees:

Debate about the need for and adoption fee(Image via r/LivestreamFail)

hasanabi @hasanthehun ground rules:

-i’m looking for

specific breeds,

bernese mountain dog, cane corso, or some kind of pit (larger breed)

-a puppy under 5 months hopefully

-male preferred

-all of that may change if i find a puppy i love

-might not find one today, we’re just getting started! ground rules:-i’m looking forspecific breeds, bernese mountain dog, cane corso, or some kind of pit (larger breed)-a puppy under 5 months hopefully-male preferred-all of that may change if i find a puppy i love-might not find one today, we’re just getting started!

HasanAbi lost his previous pet dog, Fish, back in 2020 and seems to have set quite a few requirements for getting a new puppy as per the Twitter post above. Regardless, fans can expect the Just Chatting Streamer of the Year to have another pet soon.

