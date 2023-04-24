Create

"I'm sobbing!": Fans go wild as HasanAbi reveals his new puppy on Twitch stream

By Richik "anarkiddie" Bhattacharya
Modified Apr 24, 2023 01:49 GMT
HasanAbi has adopted a new dog (Image via HasanAbi/Twitch)
Popular Twitch streamer "HasanAbi" Piker revealed his new dog on stream, and his fans love her. The puppy instantly won their hearts after she was shown off on stream. This is not Piker's first dog, and many of his followers will remember Fish, who he adopted back in 2013 and frequently appeared on stream until passing away in 2020 due to liver cancer.

HasanAbi has been trying to adopt a dog for some time now, having streamed going to several dog adoption agencies in Los Angeles a couple of weeks ago. Fans were already looking forward to a dog gracing the camera with the streamer and were overjoyed when he showed off the puppy on Sunday, calling it "Sunday Pupday." Posts welcoming the dog and congratulating the Twitch star flooded social media, with people reacting to the reveal, and one fan writing:

"Nobody talk to me, I'm sobbing!"
NOBODY TALK TO ME IM SOBBING twitter.com/hasanthehun/st…

"She is a big gal": What breed is HasanAbi's dog? Twitch streamer explains how he got his new puppy

The streamer was equally excited to showcase his new pet to the viewers and after lifting her up to the camera, commented on how big the puppy was considering she was only seven and a half years old.

"That's right, she's a big girl. She is a really big girl. She's only seven and a half weeks old and, well, we're unclear on whether if she is seven weeks or eight weeks old...She's massive, already."

HasanAbi then talked about the dog's breed, saying he doesn't know much other than the fact that the dog is a type of mastiff. He said:

"We don't know what, uh, this puppy's breed is. She is a mastiff breed, possibly a Tibetan possibly. A Tibetan mastiff breed mixed with some other stuff, um, but she's massive."
youtube-cover

In March, the Turkish-American streamer was on the lookout to adopt a dog and decided to visit various adoption agencies to look for one that suited him. However, much like how he found his previous dog, Fish, who was abandoned at a tire shop, this one was also a rescue, in a sense, because he got the puppy from Craiglist:

"I'm a big fan of Kismet, you know, fate. And with vibes as well. Big, big, big fan of vibes with dogs but also with, uh Kismet as well so what did? I went on Craigslist and I looked for big breeds and I found a massive breed. This was the mastiff breed. She's, uh, she comes from a big family."

Fan reactions to HasanAbi's new dog

Fans of the streamer took to various social media platforms to voice their appreciation. Here are some general reactions to Hasanabi's new dog on Twitter:

@hasanthehun Oh my god
@hasanthehun Adorable. Massive W
@hasanthehun That dog is gonna be massive LOOK AT THOSE PAWS
@hasanthehun THOSE PAWS
@hasanthehun Awwwwww, look at that chonker!
@hasanthehun SO CUTE LET'S GO
@hasanthehun So beautiful also hi chat https://t.co/t7MZlChsDe
@hasanthehun omg 💕
@hasanthehun SHE IS SUCH AN ANGEL 🤧

HasanAbi's trip to several adoption agencies was not a waste by any means. Despite not finding a puppy to adopt for himself from those places, the streamer paid all of the adoption charges for people looking to take one as a pet.

